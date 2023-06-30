Ashes Live Cricket Score: After England wasted dream bowling conditions on day one at Lord’s, it mined excellent batting conditions on day two to slash Australia’s first-innings lead of 416 to 138 in the second Ashes Test on Thursday.

England had 278 runs and gifted all four of its fallen wickets to Australia without regrets.

“We’ve played positive cricket for 12 months and we’re certainly not going to change,” Ben Duckett said after falling for 98. “If we get close or a lead, we’re certainly in this game.”

Worse news for Australia was losing spinner Nathan Lyon to a suspected torn right calf while fielding. He’s not expected to return for the match, a cruel twist in his 100th consecutive test, and could be out of the Ashes series, a major blow to Australia’s chances of retaining the urn.

“Nathan, if he is no good, would be a huge loss,” teammate Steve Smith said. “However, we have Todd Murphy waiting in the wings, who has been bowling beautifully in nets and bowled really well in India (in February-March) when he got his opportunity.”

Following the England bowlers’ worst first day at Lord’s in 15 years, they rebounded with a great second day.

