English and Australian teams observed silence to pay tribute to the victims of the 13 June Nottingham Attacks, ahead of the first Ashes Test.

Follow LIVE Scores: Ashes 1st Test, Day 1

England’s skipper Ben Stokes said, “The deeply distressing scenes witnessed in Nottingham this week have brought immense sorrow to everyone, particularly the cherished friends and families of the victims.”

On 13 June, three people were stabbed to death and three others were left injured after a stolen school bus rammed into a bus stop in Nottingham, UK. The attack started in the wee hours of 13 June, when a man stabbed two 19-year-old students of the University of Nottingham. He then went on to stab a school caretaker before stealing his van and ramming it into the people standing at a bus stop.

The two deceased university students were also reportedly very good cricket players for their respective clubs.

Speaking about the decision to remember the victims to Sky News, Eoin Morgan, England’s World Cup-winning captain from 2019, said, “It’s a reminder that as big as The Ashes are, it’s just a game of cricket. It can put these things in perspective to calm first-day nerves.

“The purpose of sport is to bring people together and harmonise communities and I think it’s a fine gesture by Ben Stokes and Pat Cummings on the Australian side. Sometimes on the big events you need that element of context and perspective to help you through the day.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.