Cricket

England vs Australia LIVE Score: Follow live scores, updates, match commentary on Day 1 of first Ashes Test.

England vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Live: Ashes gets underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham. AP

England Vs Australia At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 16 June, 2023

16 June, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

5/0 (0.5 ov)

1st Test
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

Ashes preview: English cricket’s “Bazball” revolution is about to get its ultimate test.

The Ashes — the most famous Test cricket series of them all — is here once again and the five matches between England and Australia could be among the wildest since the first one was played in 1882.

Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, whose nickname is “Baz,” England has gone all-out attack and won 12 of its last 17 tests. Always chasing a win — even at the risk of losing — England have not been defeated in a series over the past year. It’s a remarkable turnaround in form for a national team which had won just one of its previous 17 Tests before the Stokes-McCullum partnership was formed.

It has reached the stage where England’s players will chase quick runs and fast wickets or adopt aggressive field placings whether they’re playing a cricket minnow or the world champion.

In Australia, they are taking on just that: The newly crowned world Test champion.

And the message from the Australians, who beat India in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Sunday? Bring it on.

Updated Date: June 16, 2023 15:05:45 IST

