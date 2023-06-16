The Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham will pay tribute to legendary England cricketer Bob Willis, who had passed away in 2019 at the age of 70, after a battle with prostate cancer.

For the third year in a row, Edgbaston will turn “Blue for Bob’ on Saturday to raise money for research about prostate cancer. The money raised will in turn go to the Bob Willis Fund, that was established by his wife Lauren Clark and brother David in order to raise awareness about the disease and help to funmd the reseach into prostate cancer.

In a bid to back the cause, fans have been asked to turn up waring blue, according to a report in Sky Sports.

The Bob for Blue initiative was first introduced in Edgbaston during an ODI between England and Pakistan in 2021. And in 2022, Edgbaston went blue again during the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India.

From one Ashes hero to another. #Blue4Bob is back @Edgbaston on Saturday 17th June during day 2 of the 1st Test. Watch @benstokes38 and the boys take on the Aussies live on @SkyCricket and please support our mission to end the misery of prostate cancer if you can. 15 days to go! pic.twitter.com/Oa4BWDhTD3 — The Bob Willis Fund (@bobwillisfund) June 2, 2023

Bob Willis played for Warwickshire between 1972 and 1984, with his team playing the home matches in Edgbaston. Bob won the County Championship with Warwickshire in his first season with the team.

Willis played 90 Tests for England and took 325 wickets. Willis’ major highlight of his career came during the Headingley Ashes Test in 1981, when he finished with figures of 8/43 in the second innings to see Australia off for 111 and help England win the match by 18 runs.

