Ashes 2019: 'Many heroes for Australia but it starts and stops with Steve Smith's hundreds', Twitter reacts after Aussies' 251-run win

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes following a thumping 251 run win over England at Edgbaston.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 05, 2019

Australia won the first Ashes Test by 251 runs after dismissing England for 146 in its second innings on the final day.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was often unplayable with 6/49 on Monday and reached 350 Test wickets in a remarkable turnaround for the Australians. They had been reduced to 122/8 in their first innings at a hostile Edgbaston.

All-rounder Chris Woakes provided England's top score with a defiant 37 at No 9 as the hosts crumbled from 60/1 to 97/7. Woakes was the last man out in the 53rd over to Pat Cummins (4-32) as England crumbled in the afternoon session.

 

 

 

 

End of England's streak at Edgbaston and thus a crumbling of the fortress.

Australia grabbed the opportunities that came their way after Day 1 and England let go.

Long, long way to go for England. And it could get worse.

But above everything, fascinating cricket in Birmingham over five days.

The second of five Tests starts at Lord's on 14 August.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019

