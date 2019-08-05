Australia won the first Ashes Test by 251 runs after dismissing England for 146 in its second innings on the final day.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was often unplayable with 6/49 on Monday and reached 350 Test wickets in a remarkable turnaround for the Australians. They had been reduced to 122/8 in their first innings at a hostile Edgbaston.

All-rounder Chris Woakes provided England's top score with a defiant 37 at No 9 as the hosts crumbled from 60/1 to 97/7. Woakes was the last man out in the 53rd over to Pat Cummins (4-32) as England crumbled in the afternoon session.

From Aus 122-8 on day 1, to victory on day five by 251 runs. Many heroes for Australia, but it starts and stops with Steve Smith’s hundreds. Test cricket showed much of its drama and many narratives (good & indifferent)👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. #THEATRE!!! — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 5, 2019

Steve Smith has 25 Test centuries. Just two in losing cause. The MVP! #Ashes — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 5, 2019

Perfect start by the Aussies. Fought back hard after a poor start. Great signs for the rest of the series. Smith 10/10, Lyon impressive and some valuable contributions by everyone else. #Ashes Bring on Lords!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 5, 2019

👏 Congratulations to @CricketAus who have won the first Test! Next up, the #Ashes returns to Lord's starting on Wednesday 14th August.#LoveLords | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/18IBSXPhbh — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 5, 2019

End of England's streak at Edgbaston and thus a crumbling of the fortress.

2008 - England's eight-match unbeaten streak in Tests at Edgbaston has come to an end; last losing there in 2008 (v South Africa). Fortress. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6ZxEO7aMiR — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 5, 2019

What a comeback! What a brilliant win! 💪🏼🙌🏼 well done boys 🇦🇺 end of an 18 year curse 💁🏼 #Ashes #proud #bedtime — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) August 5, 2019

Australia grabbed the opportunities that came their way after Day 1 and England let go.

Astonishing turnaround to this test match. As in life, test cricket always allows you a second chance and Australia have grabbed it. #Ashes — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2019

From the point that Jason Roy was out, England lost nine wickets for 86 in two and a quarter hours of play — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) August 5, 2019

Long, long way to go for England. And it could get worse.

World Cup champs brought thudding down to earth in the 5-format. England hampered by injury to Anderson no doubt, but would have been defeated in any case methinks. Aussies just too good, and Smith supreme #Ashes — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 5, 2019

Aussies too good this Test .. They look very very well coached & prepared for these conditions .. Unless England find lateral movement this could be a long 6 weeks .. #OnOn #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 5, 2019

But above everything, fascinating cricket in Birmingham over five days.

What a magnificent day-even better watching in England.. #Ashes — Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) August 5, 2019

Congratulations to Australia!

What a win!

A fantastic game of cricket and a wonderful advertisement for Test Cricket. This is going to be a cracking series!#ashes2019 — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) August 5, 2019

The second of five Tests starts at Lord's on 14 August.

(with inputs from AP)