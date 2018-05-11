First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 42 May 10, 2018
DEL Vs HYD
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

As SC defers BCCI hearing to 4 July, state units continue to struggle for consensus over age-cap clause

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, was scheduled to hear the suggestions of BCCI office-bearers regarding changes in the draft constitution on Friday, but the hearing was postponed to 4 July.

FirstCricket Staff, May 11, 2018

On a day the Supreme Court (SC) deferred hearing on suggestions regarding the implementation of constitutional reforms to 4 July, reports have emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members are still not in agreement with certain recommendations put forth by the Justice RM Lodha Committee.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, was scheduled to hear the suggestions of BCCI office-bearers regarding changes in the draft constitution on Friday, but the hearing was postponed to 4 July.

According to a report in Times of India, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, on Thursday, declared that 12 state units out of 37 were in agreement regarding four suggested changes in the recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha committee. These units have also submitted the common four-point suggestion to amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium.

Choudhary, with the support of these 12 associations, also suggested having six representatives in the apex council. The 12 state units are Andhra, Assam, Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Railways, Tripura, Universities, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha.

According to Choudhary, the court should consider doing away with the cooling-off period of three years, the distribution of power between elected officials and professionals, the constitution of apex council and the one-state-one-vote clause, which the SC has already agreed to revisit.

However, other factions are still uncomfortable with the 70-year age cap on officials, the report claims.

“Suppose a candidate with a strong political clout contests an election and everyone in the board feels that only a veteran administrator who is just past 70 could stop him, what will the board do then? Every member is looking after his own interests of coming back in the board once elections are done. Certain factions don’t want veteran administrators to return,” a BCCI official told TOI.

It is believed that CJI Misra had slated the new hearing for Tuesday, 15 May, but amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium informed the bench that he would be on leave, and so the hearing has been postponed to 4 July.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #BCCI Case #Gopal Subramanium #Justice Lodha Reforms #Justice RM Lodha Committee #SportsTracker #Supreme Court

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 11 9 2 0 18
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 11 3 8 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all