Arshdeep Singh has had quite the journey since a successful run with the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, breaking into the Indian team later that summer and establishing himself as a valuable member of the pace-bowling unit.

And what makes Arshdeep stand out in the Indian team besides his left-arm angle that can trouble some batters and lends variety to an attack is his ability to maintain his composure under pressure, especially in the death overs, a trait that was evident during last year’s Asia Cup, especially against Pakistan.

In a chat with Firstpost, Arshdeep revealed sticking to the basics as the reason behind his ability to thrive in the pressure overs of the business end of the innings.

“Sticking to the basics is my secret. I don’t like experimenting in crucial situations and stick to what’s needed. Plus, having senior and more experienced athletes in the team surely helps you in performing better as they guide you through tough situations and have your back,” Arshdeep said.

It’s not just the death overs where Arshdeep has shone — he was just as sensational in the powerplay during the T20 World Cup in Australia later that year, especially in the matches against Pakistan and South Africa, furthering boosting his value in the eyes of the Men in Blue.

Arshdeep, part of the 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning team, has had two good seasons for the Punjab Kings now — 2021, where he averaged 19 for his 18 wickets across the season and 2022, where he ended up with 10 wickets but was more economical (7.70).

It was these performances that helped fast track him into the national side as Arshdeep, along with Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik, were included in the Indian XI during the T20Is in the tour of England and Ireland.

Looking back, the Guna-born pacer is thankful for the pathways that got opened up to him after the national selectors finally decided to reward him with a berth in the Indian team.

“I am happy to have made my debut for the national team in 2022. It opened up a lot of opportunities to display my skills and grow as an individual. I believe if you work hard and stick to the role you’ve been appointed to play in the team, you will succeed,” said the 23-year-old.

Arshdeep now shifts his focus to the 16th season of the IPL, which kicked off on Friday with a star-studded opening ceremony followed by defending champions Gujarat Titans’ five-wicket victory over four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

The left-arm seamer is an integral member in the Kagiso Rabada-led attack and not only will he hope to inspire the side into the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, but will also hope to impress the national selectors to get picked in the 50-over format as well.

Arshdeep might be a regular in the T20Is, where he’s made 26 appearances already in less than a year, but will need to bowl out of his skin if he is to find a place in the ODI XI — where Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the frontline pace combo with Hardik Pandya filling in as the third seamer and Jasprit Bumrah — the pace spearhead of the team across formats — yet to recover from a back injury.

It is that competition that Arshdeep will have in mind ahead of Punjab’s opening game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday afternoon — the first game of the first doubleheader of the season.

“IPL is always a delight as it gives one an opportunity to compete with the best of the best. It format of the tournament helps an individual in testing his limits and offers a great opportunity to learn and grow as an individual athlete,” Arshdeep said.

What will be even more special for Arshdeep is the fact that he will get to play in front of PBKS’s home crowd at the IS Bindra Stadium, where they begin their campaign against KKR in the weekend, as well as the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala — Punjab’s second home venue this season.

“I really look forward to playing in front of the home crowd this season. Playing in front of the home fans motivates and encourages us to give our best on the field,” he added.

