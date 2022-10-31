Anushka Sharma fumes after Virat Kohli’s hotel room video goes viral

Anushka Sharma was disappointed and reacted strongly to Virat Kohli’s hotel room video that was shared on the internet without his knowledge or permission.

Earlier on Monday, a video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room was made viral which put on display how the star batter organises his room and all the products he uses.

Anushka shared a story on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks ‘celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega’ (You have to get used to it since you are a celebrity) should know that you are part of the problem.

“Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

The video Kohli shared on Instagram seemed to be shared by some of the hotel staff itself.

Kohli was also left utterly disappointed and furious with the video being made viral and said that it was a breach of his privacy. He also went on to say, “I am not okay with this kind of fanaticism. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

The hotel wherein the India team was staying is Crown resorts in Perth. The hotel management have reportedly suspended the employee that recorded the video and shared it on social media.

