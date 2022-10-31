Virat Kohli furious at invasion of privacy in his hotel room, says ‘NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism’

Virat Kohli said that the video of his hotel room has made him 'feel very paranoid about my privacy'.
Virat Kohli was furious after a video of his hotel room went viral on social media platforms. The video showed Kohli’s hotel room and his personal belongings. Kohli posted the same video on Instagram and lashed out at the “fanaticism”.
“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”
Reacting to Kohli’s Instagram post, Australia star batter David Warner said: “This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth.”
Kohli and the Indian team were in Perth recently for their T20 World Cup match against South Africa which they lost by five wickets on Sunday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
During the recent white-ball series against Australia, Kohli played second fiddle with Suryakumar turning the aggressor.
The king never left. In a scenario where it was on the verge of impossible, only one man – possibly in the world – who could have brought India to this juncture. Virat Kohli. There never will be another.
ICC shared a video on Instagram, featuring Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.