Anmolpreet Singh, Siddharth Kaul help India A to 3-0 clean sweep over Kiwis as visitors effect 75-run victory in third unofficial ODI

With series already in the bag, India A rested key players including openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal.

Press Trust of India, December 12, 2018

Mount Maunganui: Punjab teammates Anmolpreet Singh and Siddarth Kaul led India A to a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand after a 75-run victory in the third and final unofficial one-day here on Tuesday.

India's Siddarth Kaul bowls during the One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham central England on July 12, 2018. (Photo by Anthony DEVLIN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB

India's Siddarth Kaul. AFP

Getting his maiden opportunity, Anmolpreet struck 71 off 80 balls at the top of the order to help India A post 275 for eight in 50 overs. His opening partner Ishan Kishan made 39 while Ankit Bawne and Vijay Shankar scored 48 and 42 respectively.

Considering the previous two games were high-scoring affairs, the game was expected to go down to the wire.

However, New Zealand A never got going in the chase and folded for 200 in 44.2 overs. Kaul was India A's standout bowler, ending with figures of four wickets for 37 runs in seven overs.

The game also marked the end of the tour. In the unofficial Test series that preceded the ODIs, all three games were drawn.

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018

