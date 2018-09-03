Ankit Bawne's 91 helps India A gain slender first innings lead against Australia A on second day
Ankit Bawne's patient 91 enabled India A to recover from a middle-order collapse before taking a slender first innings lead against Australia A on the second day of the opening 'Test'.
Bengaluru: Ankit Bawne's patient 91 enabled India A to recover from a middle-order collapse before taking a slender first innings lead against Australia A on the second day of the opening 'Test'.
Courtesy Bawne's 91 off 159 balls, India A recovered from a precarious 127 for 5 to reach a respectable 274 in reply to Australia's first innings score of 243.
Representational Image. Getty Images
When the stumps were drawn, Australia A were 42 for 1 in their second innings, having erased the deficit and taken a lead of 11 runs.
First innings centurion Usman Khawaja and Travis Head were batting on 16 and 13, respectively, after Kurtis Patterson was dismissed for 13.
The opener edged one off Mohammed Siraj to wicketkeeper Kona Bharat.
Ealier, Bawne hit six boundaries and three sixes and also added 51 runs with Krishnappa Gowtham (31) for the sixth wicket and another 47 for the seventh wicket with Kuldeep Yadav (18).
Pacer Michael Neser was the star bowler for Austraila A as he ended the innings with figures of 4 for 61 in 20 overs. Left-arm orthodox Jon Holland bagged three wickets after conceding 89 runs in 29.1 overs.
Pacer Brendon Dougett claimed one wicket for 72 runs and other two India A batsmen - Easwaran and Ankit Rajpoot - were run out.
Resuming at the overnight score of 41 for no loss, Mayank Agarwal managed to add 16 runs to his overnight 31 not out, before he was snapped up by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Neser's bowling for 47. His innings was decorated by 11 boundaries.
After adding 30 runs to the total, India A lost their second wicket at 92 after Ravikumar Samarth (25) was adjudged leg before off Holland.
Thereafter, India A lost captain Shreyas Iyer (3), Abhimanyu Easwaran (36) and Bharat (5) fell in a heap before Bawne resurrected the innings.
Brief Scores: Australia A 243 and 42/1.
India A 274 (Ankit Bawne 91 no, Mayank Agarwal 47, Krishnappa Gowtham 31, Michael Neser 4/61). Match to continue.
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2018
