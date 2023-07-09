Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Alastair Cook apologies for setting off Alex Carey unpaid haircut rumour

Alastair Cook has now apologised for starting off false rumour about Alex Carey not paying a barber.

Alastair Cook apologies for setting off Alex Carey unpaid haircut rumour

File image of Alastair Cook. Reuters

After what looked like a casual recollection of a conversation with his barber on commentary stoked controversy for Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey, former English captain Alistair Cook has apologised for setting off rumours that the Aussie got a haircut and ran away without paying.

“There’s also been a bit of fuss around on a rainy day, a bit of news about a haircut which might have been discussed on the radio the other day,” Cook said on BBC Test Match Special.

“A case of mistaken identity, so I apologise for the mistaken identity to Alex Carey.”

Earlier there were reports that Alex Carey had had a haircut from a salon in Leeds and left without paying; promising to make a bank transfer later, as the salon accepted only cash and he wasn’t carrying any. However, he didn’t pay as he had promised. The barber had narrated the incident to Cook, who also went in for a cut later.

Cook spoke about the incident during commentary on BBC radio and the British paper The Sun picked it up and confirmed it from the salon in Leeds called Doc Barnet’s. An employee of the salon was quoted confirming that four Australian players had been in there for a cut.

However, the barber, who wasn’t very informed on cricket, didn’t know how the players were and it was only Cook who suggested the names based on their descriptions by the barber – a fact Cook had mentioned. However, he confirmed the manes as suggested by Cook to The Sun.

This saw Carey caught in the eye of another public opinion storm against him in England after having been accused of cheating for his stumping of Jonny Bairstow on the last day of the second Ashes Test.

However, Cricket Australia and Steve Smith were chipped in quickly to clarify that it was not Carey, but another player and he had also made the transfer later as promised.

“I can confirm that Alex Carey has not had a haircut since we were in London. Get your facts right The Sun,” wrote Smith on the new Threads app.

Published on: July 09, 2023 14:31:32 IST

