Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • English barber accuses Australia 'keeper Alex Carey of not paying for haircut; Cricket Australia rubbishes rumour

Cricket

English barber accuses Australia 'keeper Alex Carey of not paying for haircut; Cricket Australia rubbishes rumour

There were reports of Alex Carey getting a haircut on the eve of the third Ashes Test but leaving the salon without paying

English barber accuses Australia 'keeper Alex Carey of not paying for haircut; Cricket Australia rubbishes rumour

Australia's captain Pat Cummins ans wicket-keeper Alex Carey celebrate (right) after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow (left) during the Day 5 of the second Ashes Test on 2 July, 2023. AP

Barely out of the Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy, Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey now finds himself in the middle of another one. Reports have emerged of Carey getting a haircut on the eve of the third Ashes Test but leaving the salon without paying.

Alex allegedly had been to a salon called ‘Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop’ near their hotel in Leeds with his teammates Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khwaja and David Warner. All of them had a haircut and paid but Alex couldn’t as the salon was cash only and he wasn’t carrying any. So he promised to transfer the amount, £30, later but didn’t do so.

“We don’t accept cards, and Alex said he had no cash on him”, Adam Mahmood, a Doc Barnet’s employee was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Related Articles

Ashes

Ashes 2023: When keeper Jonny Bairstow tried to run out Marnus Labuschagne

Ashes

Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow run-out creates controversy and chaos; Ashwin, Stokes, McCullum, Cummins offer opinion

Mahmood also pointed to an ATM nearby to highlight that Alex could have gotten the cash if he intended to pay.

“There’s a Tesco cash machine literally round the corner he could have run to.”

“He could have nipped back to their hotel and been no more than five minutes, but instead he said he would transfer it.”

“Maybe he forgot. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt, but I won’t be happy if it’s not paid by Monday,” he added.

The hairdresser claimed that he didn’t even know of the Bairstow stumping episode until former British skipper Alastair Cook came in for a cut.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has come up with a different version of the story to rescue their already under-fire keeper.

According to them, the story was somewhat right but the player in question was not Carey, in fact, he hasn’t had a haircut since the World Test Championship (WTC) final early last month, they claim. They say that it was a different player and paid later with an international transfer, for which he also has a receipt.

He’s expected to call in at the barber’s with the receipt and put the controversy to rest.

The controversy kicked off when Cook recalled his conversation with the barber on commentary for the BBC Test Match Special.

Cook, however, had also made it clear that the Australian player may have paid up by then.

“True story. He might have paid by now,” he had concluded.

On the field, Australia lead the Ashes 2-0 after two Test matches and hold a 142-run advantage going into Day 3 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Published on: July 08, 2023 16:59:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ashes 2023: Mark Wood's blistering pace adds to series drama, gives hope to England
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Mark Wood's blistering pace adds to series drama, gives hope to England

Despite a brief intermission of Australian dominance, the Day 1 of Headingley Test would ultimately belong to Mark Wood who took five wickets on his return.

'No respect was shown at Lord's. It was disappointing': Usman Khawaja on altercation in the Long Room
First Cricket News

'No respect was shown at Lord's. It was disappointing': Usman Khawaja on altercation in the Long Room

Usman Khawaja said that MCC members showed a lack of respect towards Australian players as they made their way to the dressing room through the Long Room at the Lord's.

Ashes 2023: We've got three bowlers going at six an over, says Ian Healy
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: We've got three bowlers going at six an over, says Ian Healy

Just 138 runs short of Australia's first-innings total, the home team has virtually negated the tourists' advantage and would look to take the upper hand on Day 3 on Friday