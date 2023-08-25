The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly asked cricketers to refrain from sharing sensitive information on social media.

The BCCI’s order came shortly after Indian batting mega-star Virat Kohli shared his yo-yo test score on social media, according to a report on the Indian Express.

“The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done,” Kohli wrote in a story posted on Instagram along with an image of himself.

The Indian team management however, made it a point to convey the board’s opinion to the players who are currently training for the Asia Cup at a camp in Alur near Bengaluru.

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

Also Read | Kohli, SKY join intense training camp; Rohit makes bold statement

Kohli has consistently maintained himself as one of the fittest members of the Indian team for more than a decade and had been responsible for vastly improving fitness standards in the Indian team during his reign as skipper.

Besides Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya too underwent the yo-yo test in the conditioning camp, according to PTI, and both managed to clear it.

The six-day conditioning camp at Alur’s KSCA Cricket Ground, meanwhile, features players from both the tours of the Caribbean and the United States as well as Ireland, where a second-string side led by Jasprit Bumrah won the three-T20I series 2-0. Those who had played in the Ireland series however, will be joining the camp on Friday.

Also training at the camp are KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom have been named in India’s 17-man squad for the Asia Cup that starts on 31 August. While Iyer has regained full fitness ahead of the continental event, Rahul is reportedly not a hundred per cent yet and is expected to miss out on a game or two in India’s campaign.

The Men in Blue begin their quest for a seventh Asia Cup title against arch-rivals Pakistan on 2 September in Kandy.