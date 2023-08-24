Indian cricket team members have started to assemble in Alur in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup. Videos of the players departing for the city surfaced online as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, among others were captured departing from respective airports. These clips also captured moments of interaction between the cricketers and both fans and paparazzi at the airport.

According to a report, India’s Asia Cup squad, along with the coaching staff — under the leadership of former captain Rahul Dravid and members of the newly appointed selection committee — led by Ajit Agarkar, will be a part of the skill-enhancement camp spanning five days in Alur. The camp will also include 14 net bowlers – all selected to ensure high quality practice sessions.

Here are the videos:

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma too was snapped up and was involved in a brief conversation. During this encounter, a photographer inquired about the anticipation for the upcoming Asia Cup, to which the captain responded with a confident “Jeetenge (We will win).”

The Indian players who were part of the Ireland series will join the squad on 25 August. These players include Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma.

Meanwhile, sharing his Yo Yo test result, Kohli beamed as he raised his fitness level to a time trial of 17.2 . The former India skipper shared the update on his Instagram story and said: “The happiness of finishing the yo yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done.”

India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign on 2 September against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. This is being viewed as the perfect build up leading up to the World Cup slated to be held in India.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Reserve: Sanju Samson