Afghanistan's proposed limited-over series in Zimbabwe that was scheduled to take place in April has been called off after unsolved broadcasting issue between the two boards, according to a release from Zimbabwe Cricket.

The five-match ODI series was a part of Afghanistan's preparation for the ICC World Cup to be held at the end of May in England and Wales.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) agreed to share the broadcasting costs with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) but Afghanistan wanted the matches to be televised while the ZC wanted to cut costs and offered a live streaming option.

“Although the two boards had agreed to share the tour expenses, the prohibitive costs of broadcasting the matches live on television – which the ACB was insisting on – unfortunately derailed the proposed series,” ZC said a statement.

Afghanistan recently hosted Ireland for a five-match ODI series in Dehradun, which ended in a 2-2 draw, and are due to play one-off Test starting 15 March.