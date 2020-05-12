First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener takes pay cut as Board slashes salaries of national team support staff

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener will have to take a 25 percent pay cut after the country's cricket board decided to slash salaries of the national team's support staff to cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Press Trust of India, May 12, 2020 11:00:49 IST

Kabul: Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener will have to take a 25 percent pay cut after the country's cricket board decided to slash salaries of the national team's support staff to cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener takes pay cut as Board slashes salaries of national team support staff

File image of Lance Klusener. Image: Twitter @ACBofficials

In fact, the salaries could be slashed by 50 percent if Afghanistan's June tour of Zimbabwe is cancelled as the Cricket Board (ACB) is finding it difficult to manage costs.

"This is part of our cost saving strategy as we have been also impacted by the Covid-19 crisis," ACB chief executive Lutfullah Stanikzai told ESPNcricinfo.

"We have decided to cut 25 per cent (of the salary for the coaches) for May, 50 per cemt for June if we are not able to resume international cricket. We will try and keep them for as long as our financial situation allows."

Apart from the former South African all-rounder, others who would be affected by the pay cut are batting coach H D Ackermann and assistant coach Nawroj Mangal.

According to the report, ACB has paid all its centrally contracted players for the first quarter of 2020 but their retainership structure could be reviewed if the five T20I tour of Zimbabwe doesn't go ahead.

As of now, 32 senior men and 55 domestic cricketers have got contracts from the board.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 11:00:49 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket, Afghanistan Cricket Board, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all