Tilak Varma, who made his international debut in the ongoing T20Is series against West Indies, has emerged as the most consistent batter for India in the series so far. He was the top scorer in the first two games with 39 and 51 runs respectively and had to stop just shy of second consecutive fifty in the third match — he ended 49 unbeaten.

He was on the non-striker’s end when India needed 2 runs to win and the stand-in captain Hardik Pandya wrapped up the game with a six. This stirred up a mild controversy targeting Pandya for stealing a moment of little achievement from the 20-year-old.

While netizens were riled up at Pandya’s ‘selfish’ act, cricket expert Harsha Bhogle wondered why was it being turned into an issue, prioritising individual stats over the team.

“I am puzzled by the discussion around Tilak Varma missing out on a 50. It isn’t a landmark, in fact, other than a century (which is rare), there are no landmarks in T20 cricket. We are far too obsessed with individual achievement within a team sport. I don’t believe the 50s should be recorded in individual stats in T20 cricket. If you have made enough runs quickly enough (avg and SR), that is all that matters,” he tweeted.

Former South Africa batter AB De Villiers commented on the tweet in affirmation to make his position on the controversy very clear.

“Thank you thank you thank you. Finally, someone says it!,” he said.

There were no comments from either Varma or Pandya or even anyone from the team management on the question.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have landed in Miami, Florida for the remainder of the series.

India were battered in the first two contests but made a comeback in the third to breathe some life into their series hope.

The last two games will be played on 12 and 13 August at Lauderhill, with no margin of error for India.