Making good of their time in Miami for the remainder of the five-match T20I series against West Indies, India players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Surya Kumar Yadav enjoyed their time off by exploring the state of Florida in the United States.

Both Jaiswal and Yadav shared glimpses of their Miami chilling time with their fans on social media. The BCCI also shared a video of the Men in Blue landing the city known for its pristine and beautiful beaches.

Fresh from the third T20 with a blistering match-winning knock of 83 of 44, Suryakumar Yadav was seen taking the much-needed time with a dinner at a restaurant with wife Devisha Shetty and following it with a stroll in the city.

Accompanying them was also Tilak Varma, the young man who debuted in the series and stopped just shy of a consecutive fifty in the third T20.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got into the playing XI in the third match, couldn’t do anything to leave a mark on his debut. But that hasn’t doused the 21-year-old’s spirits one bit.

Jaiswal shared a selfie from a beautiful Florida beach.

Jaiswal was preferred over Kishan in the playing XI for the third T20I. However, the debutant could not make much of an impact after he was dismissed for just one run off two deliveries.

Team India have their task cut out in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida. The Men in Blue trail the series 1-2 and a loss on Saturday would mean a series defeat.

Both teams meet now on 12 August and 13 August at Lauderhill, Florida, with no margin for error left for India.