Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs West Indies: Suryakumar, Jaiswal and Tilak enjoy day off in Miami as Men in Blue land in US

Cricket

India vs West Indies: Suryakumar, Jaiswal and Tilak enjoy day off in Miami as Men in Blue land in US

Both Jaiswal and Yadav shared glimpses of their Miami chilling time with their fans on social media. The BCCI also shared a video of the men in blue landing the city known for its pristine and beautiful beaches

India vs West Indies: Suryakumar, Jaiswal and Tilak enjoy day off in Miami as Men in Blue land in US

Team India landed in Florida on Thursday. Image: Twitter screengrab

Making good of their time in Miami for the remainder of the five-match T20I series against West Indies, India players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Surya Kumar Yadav enjoyed their time off by exploring the state of Florida in the United States.

Both Jaiswal and Yadav shared glimpses of their Miami chilling time with their fans on social media. The BCCI also shared a video of the Men in Blue landing the city known for its pristine and beautiful beaches.

Related Articles

India

India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal makes T20I debut, replaces Ishan Kishan in playing XI

India

Tilak Varma's fighting knock in vain as bowlers help West Indies stun India in first T20I

Fresh from the third T20 with a blistering match-winning knock of 83 of 44, Suryakumar Yadav was seen taking the much-needed time with a dinner at a restaurant with wife Devisha Shetty and following it with a stroll in the city.

Accompanying them was also Tilak Varma, the young man who debuted in the series and stopped just shy of a consecutive fifty in the third T20.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got into the playing XI in the third match, couldn’t do anything to leave a mark on his debut. But that hasn’t doused the 21-year-old’s spirits one bit.

Jaiswal shared a selfie from a beautiful Florida beach.

Screengrab from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Instagram Story

Jaiswal was preferred over Kishan in the playing XI for the third T20I. However, the debutant could not make much of an impact after he was dismissed for just one run off two deliveries.

Team India have their task cut out in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida. The Men in Blue trail the series 1-2 and a loss on Saturday would mean a series defeat.

Both teams meet now on 12 August and 13 August at Lauderhill, Florida, with no margin for error left for India.

Published on: August 10, 2023 17:39:02 IST

Tags:

also read

India vs West Indies: Mukesh Kumar, Tilak Varma handed debuts in first T20I
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Mukesh Kumar, Tilak Varma handed debuts in first T20I

While Mukesh had already featured in the Tests and ODIs earlier in the tour, Varma is making his maiden international appearance in the T20I series opener in Tarouba.

R Ashwin wants selectors to pick Tilak Varma for World Cup; MSK Prasad, Wasim Jaffer agree
First Cricket News

R Ashwin wants selectors to pick Tilak Varma for World Cup; MSK Prasad, Wasim Jaffer agree

Tilak Varma has impressed with scores of 39, 50 and 49* in three T20Is in the West Indies and not looked out of place at the international level

'Remember who's winning international tournaments': Darren Sammy on India's ICC trophy drought
First Cricket News

'Remember who's winning international tournaments': Darren Sammy on India's ICC trophy drought

Daren Sammy was rubbing in the fact that he led the Caribbean side to the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup titles