Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs West Indies: 'Selfish' Hardik Pandya draws flak for denying Tilak Varma another fifty

Cricket

India vs West Indies: 'Selfish' Hardik Pandya draws flak for denying Tilak Varma another fifty

Hardik finished the 160 runs chase on Tuesday with six when India were 158. The problem, however, was that on the non-striker’s end was Tilak Varma on 49 not out.

India vs West Indies: 'Selfish' Hardik Pandya draws flak for denying Tilak Varma another fifty

Tilak Varma ended just one run short of a half-century as he scored 49 unbeaten in the third India vs West Indies T20I on 8 August, 2023. AP

India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya has been drawing flak from fans for the last few days due to the team’s poor performance in the first two games of the ongoing five-match T20I series. However, India bounced back in the third match with a seven-wicket win, bringing their series hopes back to life. But Pandya is again finding himself under attack from fans, this time for a different reason.

Hardik finished the 160 runs chase on Tuesday with six when India were 158. The problem, however, was that on the non-striker’s end was Tilak Varma 49.

IND vs WI: Ingenious India and brilliant Suryakumar fightback to stay alive in T20I series

Related Articles

India

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep, Kishan star as Men in Blue beat Windies by five wickets in first ODI

India

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Jadeja, Kuldeep set up easy win as Rohit Sharma experiments with batting order

Critics are looking at Hardik’s heroic finish as stealing a second consecutive fifty from Tilak Varma, the young man who debuted in this series only; He has scored 39, 51 and 49* runs in this series so far.

Watch: Hardik Pandya seals the third IND vs WI T20I with a six

The act hasn’t gone down well with fans who’ve accused Pandya of being ‘selfish’ for not showing enough grace to let the new man Varma have his moment of achievement.

Meanwhile, India are now trailing the series 1-2.

Tuesday’s match was powered by a blitz of 83 off 44 by Suryakumar Yadav, who seemed to rise up to his form after a long lull.

Published on: August 09, 2023 13:18:57 IST

Tags:

also read

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: IPL stars collide as India stick to T20 plan
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: IPL stars collide as India stick to T20 plan

The T20 stars of India have an opportunity to audition for the ODI World Cup 2023 as well as for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the series against West Indies.

Hardik Pandya defends India after 4-run loss to West Indies in 1st T20I: 'A young team will make mistakes'
First Cricket News

Hardik Pandya defends India after 4-run loss to West Indies in 1st T20I: 'A young team will make mistakes'

After India's defeat, skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that the loss of wickets 'halted' his team's chase and that a young team is bound to make mistakes.

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur shine as IND trounce WI to win ODI series
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur shine as IND trounce WI to win ODI series

Skipper Rohit Sharma and senior pro Virat Kohli once again opted out to give World Cup hopefuls a fair go as India won the third ODI by 200 runs.