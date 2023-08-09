Hardik finished the 160 runs chase on Tuesday with six when India were 158. The problem, however, was that on the non-striker’s end was Tilak Varma on 49 not out.
India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya has been drawing flak from fans for the last few days due to the team’s poor performance in the first two games of the ongoing five-match T20I series. However, India bounced back in the third match with a seven-wicket win, bringing their series hopes back to life. But Pandya is again finding himself under attack from fans, this time for a different reason.
Hardik finished the 160 runs chase on Tuesday with six when India were 158. The problem, however, was that on the non-striker’s end was Tilak Varma 49.
IND vs WI: Ingenious India and brilliant Suryakumar fightback to stay alive in T20I series
Critics are looking at Hardik’s heroic finish as stealing a second consecutive fifty from Tilak Varma, the young man who debuted in this series only; He has scored 39, 51 and 49* runs in this series so far.
Watch: Hardik Pandya seals the third IND vs WI T20I with a six
Most hated 6 by #HardikPandya #INDvsWI #TilakVarma #BCCI pic.twitter.com/U7WVQrN4xC
— Lexicopedia (@lexicopedia1) August 8, 2023
The act hasn’t gone down well with fans who’ve accused Pandya of being ‘selfish’ for not showing enough grace to let the new man Varma have his moment of achievement.
Hardik Pandya is the most selfish cricketer till date.
Could’ve given a single to let that young lad Tilak get his fifty but nah he wants to be a finisher and show off pic.twitter.com/zWJhhNQHid
— leisha (@katyxkohli17) August 8, 2023
Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be?
Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/CoTJTSU6fy
— ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 8, 2023
There are certain things which can’t be taught. #SanjuSamson #HardikPandya #selfish #pandyaselfish pic.twitter.com/63ufvvNrNM
— Achyuth Vimal (@achyuthvimal) August 8, 2023
#HardikPandya selfish 😔 pic.twitter.com/MyIODaQgqZ
— Avi Raaz (@AviRaaz20) August 8, 2023
#HardikPandya bhai Tilak Verma ko half century to banane deta 😑 pic.twitter.com/ta6FAqrzpF
— Acash (@ACASH39) August 8, 2023
Meanwhile, India are now trailing the series 1-2.
Tuesday’s match was powered by a blitz of 83 off 44 by Suryakumar Yadav, who seemed to rise up to his form after a long lull.
The T20 stars of India have an opportunity to audition for the ODI World Cup 2023 as well as for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the series against West Indies.
After India's defeat, skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that the loss of wickets 'halted' his team's chase and that a young team is bound to make mistakes.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and senior pro Virat Kohli once again opted out to give World Cup hopefuls a fair go as India won the third ODI by 200 runs.