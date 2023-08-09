India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya has been drawing flak from fans for the last few days due to the team’s poor performance in the first two games of the ongoing five-match T20I series. However, India bounced back in the third match with a seven-wicket win, bringing their series hopes back to life. But Pandya is again finding himself under attack from fans, this time for a different reason.

Hardik finished the 160 runs chase on Tuesday with six when India were 158. The problem, however, was that on the non-striker’s end was Tilak Varma 49.

Critics are looking at Hardik’s heroic finish as stealing a second consecutive fifty from Tilak Varma, the young man who debuted in this series only; He has scored 39, 51 and 49* runs in this series so far.

The act hasn’t gone down well with fans who’ve accused Pandya of being ‘selfish’ for not showing enough grace to let the new man Varma have his moment of achievement.

Hardik Pandya is the most selfish cricketer till date. Could’ve given a single to let that young lad Tilak get his fifty but nah he wants to be a finisher and show off pic.twitter.com/zWJhhNQHid — leisha (@katyxkohli17) August 8, 2023

Never seen a SELFISH Player like Hardik Pandya, Tilak was batting at 49 in hisa third game & Hardik finished the match with the six,this is how the LEADER should be? Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/CoTJTSU6fy — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 8, 2023

#HardikPandya bhai Tilak Verma ko half century to banane deta 😑 pic.twitter.com/ta6FAqrzpF — Acash (@ACASH39) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile, India are now trailing the series 1-2.

Tuesday’s match was powered by a blitz of 83 off 44 by Suryakumar Yadav, who seemed to rise up to his form after a long lull.