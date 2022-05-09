'156 will go for 256 off the bat': Ravi Shastri warns Umran Malik to hit right lengths to be effective

Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik has grabbed attention for his raw pace and consistently bowling above 150 kmph in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Only two days ago, the 22-year-old registered the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian player in IPL, clocking 157 kph against Delhi Capitals. However, the delivery didn't fetch the desired result as it was smashed for a four by Rovman Powell.

With the batters opting for a counter-attacking approach against him, former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Malik's pace would be of no use in T20 cricket if he doesn't get the ball in the right areas.

Shastri said Malik will play for India very soon but if he doesn't work on his line and length, it will backfire on him.

“He will play for India very soon but if you don’t get it right that 156 will go for 256 off the bat. And that is exactly what is happening. The pace is good, but you got to get it in your mind that you have to out it in the right areas. Otherwise, just hold yourself back and use that space sparingly to surprise the batter. Those kind of thoughts should go to your mind,” he told Star Sports.

Shastri said speeds of 156kmph, 157kmph are very good but it doesn’t matter in T20 cricket.

“If you don’t get it right, you are going to fetch and fetch big time. It goes off the bat at 250 to 300 speed! The pitches will slow up as the tournament progresses and it has become more batting friendly now so has got to get it right."

"I’m seeing the media and everywhere it say 156, 157 – it doesn’t matter in this format. You have to get it in the right areas and he has it. If he attacks the stumps he will be far more consistent. 156, 157 – very good – but channelise it in the right direction,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.