IPL 2022: Umran Malik clocks fastest delivery at 157 kmph in DC vs SRH clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2022 at 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals during the Match 50 of the tournament in Mumbai on Thursday.

The record-breaking delivery came during the final over of the Delhi Capitals innings and the outcome was far from what the pacer desired. Bowling the last over, Umran Malik clocked 157kmph on the fourth ball, which was hammered for a four by Rovman Powell. In fact, The Windies batter, who scored a 35-ball 67*, also whacked the next delivery, bowled at 156 kmph, for a six to unsettle Umran further.

The 22-year-old J&K pacer had a bad day in office as he gave away 52 runs in his full quota of four overs while DC posted a mammoth 207/3. David Warner top-scored for the side with 92 not out, stitching a 122-run unbeaten stand with Powell for the fourth wicket.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Umran Malik was breathing fire in the final over. 157kmph - the 2nd fastest ball of IPL history. <a href="https://t.co/AY0lmSXliJ">pic.twitter.com/AY0lmSXliJ</a></p>— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) <a href="https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1522243357086720000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Earlier, when Umran clocked 154kmph against Chennai Super Kings (including a 150 kmph yorker to MS Dhoni), he gave away 48 runs in that match for a losing cause as CSK defeated SRH by 13 runs after posting 202/3 in the first innings.

Malik earlier came into limelight when he bowled his best spell of 5/25 against Gujarat Titans; albeit for a losing cause.

