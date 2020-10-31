IPL 2020: KXIP bowlers endure forgettable day as RR clinch victory to stay alive in race for playoffs
Check out photos from Match 50 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: 'We still need to do a bit to make the playoffs', says RR captain Steve Smith after win over KXIP
Steve Smith was a happy man after his side notched up back-to-back wins but said they still have a job at hand as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league match.
IPL 2020: Who writes Ben Stokes’ scripts?
Ben Stokes scored 107 not out off 60 balls to steer Rajasthan Royals home against Mumbai Indians. Despite the odds, Rajasthan won comfortably, by 8 wickets, with 10 balls to spare, chasing a target of 196.
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes says he’s never happy with his performances, always trying to evolve as a player
Ben Stokes revealed that he's never satisfied with where he is as a player, and that he's always evolving his game.