First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
AFG in SCO | 2nd ODI May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 2 runs (D/L method)
IPL May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  • 1/7
    Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson scored fifties as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Qualifier 2 to reach the final for the eighth time. They will face Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sportzpics

    Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson scored fifties as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Qualifier 2 to reach the final for the eighth time. They will face Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Shikhar Dhawan's wait for his first half-century since April continued after he was dismissed for just 18 runs. Ever since his fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 28 April, he has scores of 19, 16, 17 and 18. Sportzpics

    Shikhar Dhawan's wait for his first half-century since April continued after he was dismissed for just 18 runs. Ever since his fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 28 April, he has scores of 19, 16, 17 and 18. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    On a day when their top-order failed to score big runs, Rishabh Pant top-scored for Delhi Capitals with 38 as they posted a total of 147-9 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

    On a day when their top-order failed to score big runs, Rishabh Pant top-scored for Delhi Capitals with 38 as they posted a total of 147-9 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    CSK's Dwayne Bravo finished with an economical spell of 2/19 from four overs (Econ 4.75). This was the best economy rate by any bowler during the game. Bravo took the wickets of Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

    CSK's Dwayne Bravo finished with an economical spell of 2/19 from four overs (Econ 4.75). This was the best economy rate by any bowler during the game. Bravo took the wickets of Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    In CSK's reply, Shane Watson played knock of fifty from 32 balls., which included three fours and four sixes. He was dismissed by Amit Mishra in the 13th over with CSK just needing a little bit over 40 runs to win. Sportzpics

    In CSK's reply, Shane Watson played knock of fifty from 32 balls., which included three fours and four sixes. He was dismissed by Amit Mishra in the 13th over with CSK just needing a little bit over 40 runs to win. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    DC's Trent Boult was among one of the four bowlers to take a wicket each. He picked up his team's first wicket after dismissing Faf du Plessis in the 11th over, finishing with figures of 1/20. Sportzpics

    DC's Trent Boult was among one of the four bowlers to take a wicket each. He picked up his team's first wicket after dismissing Faf du Plessis in the 11th over, finishing with figures of 1/20. Sportzpics

  • 7/7
    CSK's Ambati Rayudu remained unbeaten on 20 as they clinched a six-wicket win against DC to reach the IPL 2019 final and set up the summit clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. Sportzpics

    CSK's Ambati Rayudu remained unbeaten on 20 as they clinched a six-wicket win against DC to reach the IPL 2019 final and set up the summit clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all