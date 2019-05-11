1/7 Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson scored fifties as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 Qualifier 2 to reach the final for the eighth time. They will face Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sportzpics

2/7 Shikhar Dhawan's wait for his first half-century since April continued after he was dismissed for just 18 runs. Ever since his fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 28 April, he has scores of 19, 16, 17 and 18. Sportzpics

3/7 On a day when their top-order failed to score big runs, Rishabh Pant top-scored for Delhi Capitals with 38 as they posted a total of 147-9 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

4/7 CSK's Dwayne Bravo finished with an economical spell of 2/19 from four overs (Econ 4.75). This was the best economy rate by any bowler during the game. Bravo took the wickets of Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

5/7 In CSK's reply, Shane Watson played knock of fifty from 32 balls., which included three fours and four sixes. He was dismissed by Amit Mishra in the 13th over with CSK just needing a little bit over 40 runs to win. Sportzpics

6/7 DC's Trent Boult was among one of the four bowlers to take a wicket each. He picked up his team's first wicket after dismissing Faf du Plessis in the 11th over, finishing with figures of 1/20. Sportzpics