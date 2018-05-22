First Cricket
IPL | Eliminator May 23, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell shine as Kolkata Knight Riders overcome Rajathan Royals challenge at Eden Gardens

FirstCricket Staff, May,24 2018
  • 1/7

    A brilliant performance from the Kolkata Knight Riders saw them win their Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs at the Eden Gardens. They will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad for a place in the final. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    Rajasthan Royals won the toss and ensured Kolkata bat first. It was a bad start for  Kolkata as they lost four wickets for just 51 runs. Then skipper Dinesh Karthik and Shubhman Gill shared a good partnership to settle their team's nerves. Karthik scored 52 runs from 38 balls. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Ish Sodhi enjoyed a fantastic game on Wednesday. He bowled a tight spell and gave away just 15 runs in his four overs. He couldn't pick any wicket but his spell ensured Kolkata don't get runs in the middle over. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    Andre Russell had a good season and his team wanted him to do the job again in an all-important match. He didn't disappoint as he scored a quickfire 49 in just 25 balls, smashing three fours and five sixes as Kolkata scored 167/7 in 20 overs. AFP

  • 5/7

    Rajasthan Royals started their chase on a steady note with both Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi taking time to settle. Tripathi got out after making 20 but Rahane carried on. He was dismissed at the wrong time after scoring 46. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Sanju Samson was giving good company to his skipper Ajinkya Rahane but once Rahane was dismissed, Samson didn't last long. He was gone after scoring 50 from 38 balls. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    Despite the good partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals failed to take on Kolkata bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav bowed a brilliant spell where he gave away just 18 runs in four overs, taking one wicket. At the end, Rajasthan could make only 144/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

