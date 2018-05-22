1/7 A brilliant performance from the Kolkata Knight Riders saw them win their Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals by 25 runs at the Eden Gardens. They will now play Sunrisers Hyderabad for a place in the final. Sportzpics

2/7 Rajasthan Royals won the toss and ensured Kolkata bat first. It was a bad start for Kolkata as they lost four wickets for just 51 runs. Then skipper Dinesh Karthik and Shubhman Gill shared a good partnership to settle their team's nerves. Karthik scored 52 runs from 38 balls. Sportzpics

3/7 Ish Sodhi enjoyed a fantastic game on Wednesday. He bowled a tight spell and gave away just 15 runs in his four overs. He couldn't pick any wicket but his spell ensured Kolkata don't get runs in the middle over. Sportzpics

4/7 Andre Russell had a good season and his team wanted him to do the job again in an all-important match. He didn't disappoint as he scored a quickfire 49 in just 25 balls, smashing three fours and five sixes as Kolkata scored 167/7 in 20 overs. AFP

5/7 Rajasthan Royals started their chase on a steady note with both Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi taking time to settle. Tripathi got out after making 20 but Rahane carried on. He was dismissed at the wrong time after scoring 46. Sportzpics

6/7 Sanju Samson was giving good company to his skipper Ajinkya Rahane but once Rahane was dismissed, Samson didn't last long. He was gone after scoring 50 from 38 balls. Sportzpics