IPL | Match 47 May 13, 2018
MUM Vs RAJ
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 46 May 13, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Ambati Rayudu's terrific unbeaten century helps CSK beat SRH; Jos Buttler shines in RR's victory over MI

FirstCricket Staff, May,14 2018
  • 1/8

    Chennai Super Kings put out a dominating display against table-toppers Sunrises Hyderabad as they won the match by eight wickets. This is their second victory over the Hyderabad side in this season. Sportzpics

  • 2/8

    Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first. Hyderabad lost oepner Alex Hales cheaply but Shikhar Dhawan continued his good run in the tournament. He scored 79 from 49 balls as they made 179/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

  • 3/8

    Openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu were off to a great start against the best bowling attack of the tournament. They shared 134-run partnership before Watson was dismissed for 57. Sportzpics

  • 4/8

    The match, though, belonged to Ambati Rayudu as he smashed a terrific unbeaten hundred to guide his team home. So far in 12 matches, Rayudu has already scored 535 runs at an average of 48.63. Sportzpics

  • 5/8

    In the other match on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals maintained their winning run in the league thanks once again to Jos Buttler. They won their match against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Sportzpics

  • 6/8

    Rajasthan Royals won the toss and made Mumbai Indians bat first. Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav put up 87-run stand for the first wicket with the former dominating the proceedings. He eventually departed after making 60 off 42 balls. Sportzpics

  • 7/8

    It seemed Mumbai Indians were losing the way after a good start but Hardik Pandya came to the crease and played a quickfire knock of 36 runs to help Mumbai post 168/6. Sportzpics

  • 8/8

    Since Jos Buttler started opening the innings, he has been enjoying a great run. On Sunday, he played an unbeaten knock of 94 from just 53 balls as Rajasthan reached the target in 18th over. Sportzpics

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Punjab
 11 6 5 0 12
4
Kolkata
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 12 6 6 0 12
6
Mumbai
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6
CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

