1/8 Chennai Super Kings put out a dominating display against table-toppers Sunrises Hyderabad as they won the match by eight wickets. This is their second victory over the Hyderabad side in this season. Sportzpics

2/8 Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first. Hyderabad lost oepner Alex Hales cheaply but Shikhar Dhawan continued his good run in the tournament. He scored 79 from 49 balls as they made 179/4 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

3/8 Openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu were off to a great start against the best bowling attack of the tournament. They shared 134-run partnership before Watson was dismissed for 57. Sportzpics

4/8 The match, though, belonged to Ambati Rayudu as he smashed a terrific unbeaten hundred to guide his team home. So far in 12 matches, Rayudu has already scored 535 runs at an average of 48.63. Sportzpics

5/8 In the other match on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals maintained their winning run in the league thanks once again to Jos Buttler. They won their match against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. Sportzpics

6/8 Rajasthan Royals won the toss and made Mumbai Indians bat first. Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav put up 87-run stand for the first wicket with the former dominating the proceedings. He eventually departed after making 60 off 42 balls. Sportzpics

7/8 It seemed Mumbai Indians were losing the way after a good start but Hardik Pandya came to the crease and played a quickfire knock of 36 runs to help Mumbai post 168/6. Sportzpics