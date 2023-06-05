World Environment Day: What is eco-anxiety?

More than anything else, climate change is a reality today.

There are new photos, videos, and reports of climate-related catastrophes every day, including deadly floods, forest fires, disappearing lakes, melting glaciers, and more.

However, in addition to having an environmental impact that jeopardises the future of the Earth, it is also impacting people mentally.

The obvious emotional connection between climate change and our feelings has emerged at a time when activists are pushing for influential policies to be adopted by global leaders.

Eco-anxiety is the term used to describe the phenomenon of fearing ecological calamity or environmental harm.

Let’s take a closer look.

Also read: Why Nepal is not relocating the Everest base camp despite growing climate change threat

What is eco-anxiety?

Eco-anxiety, also known as climate anxiety, eco-grief, or climate doom, is the psychological impact of climate change on some people. Even though psychological problems are not considered diseases, there is increased concern for those who are suffering from them.

According to the American Psychology Association (APA), “The chronic fear of environmental cataclysm that comes from observing the seemingly irrevocable impact of climate change and the associated concern for one’s future and that of next generations is called eco-anxiety.”

Medical News Today explains that anxiety about environmental issues can occasionally result from knowledge of the rising danger of extreme weather occurrences, loss of employment or housing, worries for future generations, and feelings of helplessness.

Also read: How Italy’s floods is yet another sign of the climate crisis across the world

What are the symptoms?

According to Healthline, eco-anxiety may reveal itself in a variety of ways, one of which is a growing sense of helplessness over the changes to the earth.

Other possible signs include wrath or disappointment, especially against those who deny climate change or older generations for not making greater advancement, a fatalistic attitude, fear of the afterlife regret or humiliation about one’s own carbon footprint, post-traumatic stress disorder following exposure to climate change consequences, grief and sadness over the loss of natural environments or wildlife populations depressive, anxious, or panicky feelings, obsession with the environment.

These emotions may contribute to additional problems, such as issues with sleep, changes in appetite, having trouble concentrating.

Where does it come from?

There is a lot of information about environmental destruction in the media, and there is growing proof that people are damaging the environment. Extreme weather has harmed people’s homes and environments, sparked civil wars and large-scale protests, and fueled these events.

There is growing scientific data that indicates people are beginning to experience severe or persistent anxiety as a result of their perception that they have no control over environmental issues, particularly climate change.

Fear of climate-related extreme weather, such as hurricanes, droughts, and wildfires, can lead to anxiety over environmental issues if you personally experience it, are in danger of it, or have loved ones who are, as per Medical News Today. The growth in environmental catastrophes can be a persistent or crippling source of anxiety for certain people, in addition to being annoying, frightening, and alarming.

The effect that their behaviour or that of their generation may have on the environment and that of future generations may also cause people to feel guilty or apprehensive.

Also read: ‘Climate Time Bomb is Ticking’: The UN climate report and its findings explained

Is it a mental illness?

It’s not a mental condition, according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). Instead, it is a worry that stems from future uncertainty and warns us of the hazards of a changing climate.

Smithsonian Magazine quoted Britt Wray, a Stanford researcher who specialises in climate change and mental health, as saying, “Climate anxiety is not in itself a problem. It’s actually a very healthy and normal response to have when one understands the escalating civilizational threat that we’re dealing with when it comes to the climate crisis. However, it can become a huge problem if the feelings become so severe that a person starts to lose their ability to function and access wellbeing and get through the day.”

Experts in the field of ecopsychology, which examines how a person’s psychological ties with the rest of nature affect their identity, well-being, and health, however, believe it to be sensible and use this phrase in that context.

People from nations more directly and immediately impacted by climate change tend to be more concerned about the future, according to a study published in Lancet Planetary Health and conducted by academics and professionals at the University of Bath, Stanford Medicine Centre for Innovation in Global Health, Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, and other institutions.

According to a 2021 survey led by researchers from the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, 75 per cent of young people said they thought the future was frightening. The number was even greater in some nations. It was 81 per cent in Portugal and 92 per cent in the Philippines. 10,000 young people from 10 different nations, ranging in age from 16 to 25, were surveyed. The nations included the Philippines, Portugal, India, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Also read: The countries most vulnerable to climate change: Where does India stand?

How common is it?

Over two-thirds of Americans experience some level of climate anxiety, according to a study by the American Psychological Association.

The Lancet study found that 84 per cent of children and young adults ages 16 to 25 are at least moderately worried about climate change, and 59 per cent are very or extremely worried. This makes sense because the effects of environmental changes will be felt most severely by children and young adults.

According to a 2021 UNICEF projection, one billion children will be at “extremely high risk” as a result of climate change.

Climate anxiety may increase children’s and young adults’ chances of developing mood, anxiety, and substance use problems. Children and young adults are more susceptible to the negative consequences of prolonged stress.

Also read: Fighting climate change the Bharat way: Vedas hold the key

How to manage it?

Going on unplugged nature walks may be helpful for persons who experience eco- or climate anxiety, according to some studies. A sense of connection to the natural environment may be fostered by pastimes like gardening, planting trees, and other such activities.

“Mindfulness practices, as well as meditation, can be very effective for just grounding oneself in the present moment, bringing you back to baseline when you might otherwise be spiralling,” Wray says as per NPR.

Ecotherapist Phoenix Smith told the outlet that being in nature “has the impact of calming your central nervous system so you can find a way to kind of reset.”

The best way to deal with climate anxiety, according to Harvard Medical School, is to take action because it is characterised by uncertainty and a sense of loss of control.

On a personal level, talking about your worries and fears with close friends, a therapist, or a support group can be beneficial. You can also alter your way of life to reflect your principles. This can entail cutting back on travel, taking part in a demonstration, or raising awareness about climate change through lobbying. You can explore your thoughts about climate anxiety and connect with others to take effective action by joining a group like The Good Grief Network.

“I often worry that if I bring up my eco-anxiety around my peers, I will be the ‘downer’ but sharing your fears, concerns and hopes is a powerful way to break down the shame and stigma around engagement in environmentalism,” Sacha Wright, a research and curriculum coordinator at Force of Nature said, according to India Today.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.