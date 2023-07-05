It’s tennis season and all eyes have turned to the majestic and verdant courts at Wimbledon. While chatter builds on who will win the Championship – will Novak Djokovic break another record, will Elena Rybakina defend her title successfully – there’s also buzz about a bag that was carted on to Centre Court on Monday.

But what made this bag so special? For starters, it isn’t just any ordinary sports bag, but a custom-made duffel bag wrapped in Gucci’s “GG” monogram, with red and green straps and was brought along by Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the eighth-seeded player at the tournament.

By doing so, Sinner, who won his first round match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, became the first to carry a high-end luxury luggage piece on to the history-filled grounds of Wimbledon.

Let’s take a closer look at why his ‘bag’ moment is making such news.

Bagging the headlines

Jannik Sinner, 21, has been the talk of the tennis world for some time, with many even considering him a future champion. And it’s not completely undeniable, given his game features not only a powerful backhand but also one of the best and most powerful forehands.

However, on Monday as he walked out on to Centre Court, he hit an ace even before the match began when he was seen totting a Gucci duffel bag, along with JS initials where the straps connect on brown leather.

But is the brown leather bag in violation of Wimbledon’s historic rules? The rules clearly state that players must wear white clothing and equipment. Furthermore, the organisation’s website states “white does not include off white or cream.” There are also on the size, placement and number of logos on players’ sleeves, collars, headbands, socks and, even, equipment bags.

Incidentally, this is the first year that women playing at the tournament are allowed to wear non-white underwear, to ease anxiety around periods.

But Sinner mindful of the rules, reportedly, took permission for the bag. Gucci said the brand worked with Sinner’s team for the approvals from the International Tennis Federation, the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and Grand Slams, including Wimbledon, to ensure the bag met the necessary requirements.”

Sinner’s bag moment also evoked memories from last year’s tournament when Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was reportedly fined $14,000 (Rs 11.5 lakh) for breaking the ‘all-white rule’ at Wimbledon on two separate occasions. First, he wore a pair of red Air Jordans (pair of shoes) and a baseball cap for his fourth round match and then wore a red cap for receiving his runner-up trophy from Kate Middleton.

Sinner’s ace off the court

And what did the tennis player himself had to say about his talked about bag? Speaking to WWD before his first round match, the Italian, who became Gucci’s brand ambassador in 2022, said: “Quite a statement indeed… For sure this will create a conversation.”

He further said, “Bringing sport and luxury fashion together in this way is something that’s never been done before and I feel extremely proud to be a part of it. I hope people will love it as much as I do.”

And when it came to keeping with Wimbledon’s traditions, the tennis star told GQ, “Wimbledon is the most historic and prestigious tournament in tennis. The strict dress code is rooted in tradition, respect for the sport’s history and a desire to maintain formality. It also creates a very unique atmosphere which makes Wimbledon really special, in my opinion.”

When tennis and fashion meet

While Sinner became the first to carry a luxury bag on court, he’s not the only fashion player. Tennis great Roger Federer and Serena Williams have had close relationships with Gucci.

Recently, even Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, and Naomi Osaka have been signed on as ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. Alcaraz was named Louis Vuitton’s ambassador just days before the tennis tournament on 28 June.

Tennis isn’t like other sports where big luxury brands are making their presence felt as yet, but that’s not to say that the sport hasn’t produced some memorable fashion moments itself. Who can forget Federer’s 2006 Wimbledon look. The dapper tennis player donned a cream jacket more appropriate for a black-tie gala to receive his trophy after beating Rafael Nadal.

Two years later, Serena Williams showed up on grass courts of Wimbledon donning a sleek white trench coat over her dress as only a fashion icon can.

But before Sinner, Williams and Federer, came Anna White. The American made jaws drop when she stepped out in an iconic white lycra one piece in 1985. She paired it with a navy paisley print headband.

But coming back to Sinner, he will be facing Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and we can’t help but hope that his special Gucci bag makes an appearance too.

