Wimbledon, the court that saw him shape up as one the finest Tennis player ever, felicitated eight-time champion Roger Federer on Tuesday for a special ceremony celebrating his illustrious career.

It was on this court in 2003, Federer won his first-ever Grand Slam title. And on Tuesday, when the 41-year-old walked into the venue with his wife Mirka, he was given a grand entrance.

The official handle of the championship shared a picture of the couple ahead of the celebrations.

Since he announced his retirement in September last year, he has stayed away from the game except for the Halle open last month where his achievements were recognised.

Federer dominated Wimbledon in his hay days, making the final seven years in a row; 2003 to 2009. And he won the first five of those before losing the sixth final to Rafael Nadal in a clash that is regarded as one the best games of Tennis ever played. His last title at Wimbledon was as late as 2017, which turned out to be his 19th Grand Slam title and eighth Wimbledon title. He made the title clash in 2019 as well but lost to Novak Djokovic. And in his last Wimbledon appearance in 2021, he could not go beyond the quarter-final.

How important a role Wimbledon has played in the Maestro’s life can be seen in the fact that 20 appearances in his 96-12 record were registered at this venue alone.

