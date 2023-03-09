Who is Vedant Patel, the Indian-American who will replace Ned Price as US State Dept spokesperson?

State Department spokesperson Ned Price is stepping down from his job as the daily face of US foreign policy.

The State Department on Tuesday said that Price will be replaced in the interim by his deputy, Vedant Patel, until a successor is named, reported Associated Press.

While the Biden administration has not yet announced a replacement for Price, Patel has been given the responsibility to take charge in the interim.

Who is Vedant Patel?

Indian-American Vedant Patel (33), was born in Gujarat. He graduated from the University of California, Riverside, and completed his MBA from the University of Florida, according to CNBC-TV18.

He has participated in a number of political campaigns and has held a number of positions in the White House.

The report suggests Patel served as US President Joe Biden’s assistant press secretary and spokesperson before taking the lead role as the US State Department’s main deputy spokesperson, where he honed his management abilities in media relations and communications strategy.

He played a significant role in the communications department for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign during the general election.

Patel has also worked as the communications director for several political campaigns, including those of Congressmen Mike Honda and Pramila Jayapal.

According to his LinkedIn page, prior to that, Patel was the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s spokesperson where he worked in crafting the incoming administration’s messaging and image.

Patel has become a valuable asset for the Democratic Party because of his experience influencing the public perception of politicians and authorities.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki described him as “super talented” and stated that Patel had a “very promising career in government ahead of him” in April.

She described his contribution as ‘amazing’ for “everything he does to help me, help all of us, help the President every day,” according to CNBC-TV18.

Patel’s rise to fame

In September 2022, Vedant Patel created history by becoming the first Indian-American to hold a daily US State Department news conference, according to Economic Times.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price was on vacation when the 33-year-old took the briefing room in the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department to represent the country on foreign policy issues before the media.

Hosted my first Daily Press Briefing at the podium today. The Briefing is an important way we stay accountable to U.S. citizens and helps protect our democracy. You have a right to know about the events and policies that shape your life. pic.twitter.com/8RsacKaDJp — Vedant Patel (@StateDeputySpox) September 6, 2022

The White House’s senior associate communications director, Matt Hill, tweeted after Vedant made an impressive debut at the podium in September of last year: “Representing the United States on the world stage is a huge responsibility, and Vedant did it with the utmost professionalism and clear communication.”

Pili Tobar, a former deputy director of communications at the White House, complimented her friend “on an amazing debut.”

What duties will Patel perform?

While accepting the position, Patel took to Twitter and said, “Honoured and humbled by the opportunity to join the State Department led by Antony Blinken and work with the incredibly talented and brilliant workforce of the Department.”

Honored and humbled by the opportunity to join the @StateDept led by @SecBlinken and work with the incredibly talented and brilliant workforce of the Department. Follow along at @StateDeputySpox as we help communicate U.S. foreign policy at home and abroad. 👇🏽 https://t.co/74WlSNuoxM — Vedant Patel (@vedantpatel90) July 6, 2022

“Always have been in awe of Ned Price. In awe of his unflappability, his big heart, his deep understanding of foreign policy, his fierce loyalty to the State Department and his team. Thankful to have spent time in the foxhole with him, and so glad he’s not going far!”

Always have been in awe of @StateDeptSpox @NedPrice. In awe of his unflappability, his big heart, his deep understanding of foreign policy, his fierce loyalty to the @StateDept and his team. Thankful to have spent time in the foxhole with him, and so glad he’s not going far! — Vedant Patel (@StateDeputySpox) March 8, 2023

As a State Department spokesperson, Patel will reportedly be responsible for communicating the foreign policy to the citizens as well as foreign media, typically in a daily press briefing.

This will be followed by a question and answer round with journalists attending the briefing.

Patel will also often accompany the secretary of state on travel to assist with press conferences.

Where is Ned Price going?

According to a statement by the State Department, Price will take a job working directly with Secretary of State Antony Blinken later this month.

While making the announcement, Blinken said, “For people in America and around the world, Ned Price has often been a face and voice of US foreign policy. He’s performed with extraordinary professionalism and integrity.”

Blinken credited Price with resuming the daily press briefings that had been sporadic during the Trump administration and for having a firm grasp of the administration’s policy priorities.

“Ned has helped the US government defend and promote press freedom around the globe and modelled the transparency and openness we advocate for in other countries,” Blinken said. “His contributions will benefit the department long after his service.”

Price is the longest-serving federal agency spokesman in the Biden administration, having started on 20 January 2021, and outlasted Jen Psaki at the White House podium.

Price, a CIA and National Security Council staffer during the Obama administration, publicly resigned from the government in February 2017, saying he could not in good conscience serve then-President Donald Trump because of his criticism of the intelligence community.

