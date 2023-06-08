Who is Princess Vittoria of Savoy, the 19-year-old influencer likely to be Italy's next queen?

A 19-year-old influencer could possibly gain control of a European throne shortly.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, better known as the Prince of Venice of Italy, has declared his intention to renounce his claim to the throne upon leaving office.

Princess Vittoria of Savoy will take charge of the throne. The 50-year-old Prince is confident that his daughter, who is also a model, aspirant political scientist, and University of London student of art history, will succeed in the role and provide a new viewpoint to the kingdom, reported the Daily Telegraph.

Who is Vittoria di Savoy?

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2003, Princess Vittoria of Savoy is the eldest child of Emanuele and Clotilde Courau, a French actress who appeared in the 2007 movie La Vie En Rose.

She is the first in line to inherit Italy’s defunct throne and is a student of political science and art history at a university in London, according to Dailymail.

Vittoria studied at the prestigious École Diagonale in Paris, which is famous for its excellent athletic and art programmes as well as its demanding academic curriculum. Her love of art and fashion is evident in her social media accounts, and she has taken part in campaigns supporting educational reforms.

The 19-year-old, who boasts beauty, intelligence, and blue blood, is already an Instagram queen with almost 80,000 followers. She has appeared on the cover of French Vogue and other magazines including Vanity Fair.

The report suggests Vittoria spends her leisure time travelling between her family’s Italian farmhouse in Umbertide, Umbria, and Monte Carlo, where her father Emanuele resides, as well as Geneva, where she was born.

Prince Emanuele referred to Vittoria as the “rock n roll princess,” and praised her skills, saying, “It’s important that the younger generation have a chance to put new, modern ideas into practice.” According to the Daily Telegraph, the Prince said, “She will do better than (me),” to emphasise his support for his daughter’s ascent.

Monarchy in Italy

Italy no longer has a royal family because the monarchy was abolished in a referendum in 1946. The House of Savoy, who served as Italy’s birth family for its kings until the monarchy was abolished, has never given up the ambition of bringing back the monarchy.

Vittoria and her father come from the House of Savoy, which can trace its ancestry back to 1003, as per Moneycontrol. The current heir apparent is her grandfather, Prince Vittorio Emanuele of Naples, who is 86 years old.

The House of Savoy has long supported the restoration of the monarchy in Italy, taking its lead from Spain, where it was accomplished after Franco’s death in 1975. King Juan Carlos, the father of Spain’s reigning monarch Felipe VI, was a crucial figure in the country’s conversion to democracy. 17-year-old Leonor, Princess of Asturias, is the presumed heir to King Felipe.

According to NDTV, the Savoy dynasty overturned the prior restriction that only male heirs could ascend last year by amending the sexist ancient rule known as the Salic Law to permit Vittoria to inherit the kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele, the father of Prince Emanuele, played a significant role in amending the law to assure his granddaughter’s eligibility.

As justification for hastening his daughter’s ascension, Prince Emanuele pointed to King Charles of Great Britain’s lengthy wait. In the interview, he said, “He (Charles) is a wonderful King, but he did wait a long time. Maybe it would have helped if he had become King 20 years ago.”

Furthermore, the Prince also emphasised the rise of female leaders, noting, “In a few years’ time, there will be more Queens than Kings in Europe. People are now understanding, even if it is a bit belated, that the intelligence and sensitivity of a woman make them great leaders.”

In a May 2021 interview with the New York Times, Vittoria expressed her appreciation for her grandfather’s choice, calling it the nicest present he could have given her. The Paris-based model said, “Italy is not really progressive, but they will learn.” When asked if she thought Italy was ready to accept her as queen or the head of her family.

