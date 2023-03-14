New Delhi: A new survey suggests Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, and more than half believe his coronation scheduled for 6 May is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

According to a report in The Globe and Mail, “The web survey of 1,544 adults released Tuesday by market research firm Leger indicates many Canadians are greeting the ascension of Charles to the throne with a shrug.”

“Only 12 per cent of respondents said it was good news that Charles is now King, compared to 14 per cent who said it was bad news and 67 per cent who were indifferent,” it added.

King Charles is Canada’s new head of state

King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch in September last year in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died.

Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy

Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for Elizabeth, whose silhouette marks their coins. She was the head of state for 45% of Canada’s existence and visited the country 22 times as monarch.

One reason is that abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. That’s an inherently risky undertaking, given how delicately it is engineered to unite a nation of 37 million people that embraces English-speakers, French-speakers, Indigenous tribes and a constant flow of new immigrants.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had attended the ceremony where the Chief Herald of Canada read the proclamation on the accession of the new sovereign.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ coronation will take place May 6 at Westminster Abbey and will be marked by a procession, a concert at Windsor Castle and other events.

