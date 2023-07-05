Who is Pravesh Shukla, the man who urinated on a tribal in Madhya Pradesh?

In a horrifying incident, a drunk man was captured on camera peeing on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh.

Due to the man’s claimed connections to the BJP, the state’s ruling party, a video of the act that went viral on the internet also sparked a massive political row in the state.

Congress leaders shared a picture of Pravesh with BJP leaders along with the video, claiming that the accused too was a BJP functionary.

Let’s take a closer look.

Who is Pravesh Shukla?

The man accused of urinating on a tribal labourer, Pravesh Shukla is allegedly a representative of party MLA Kedarnath Shukla from Seedhi, according to India Today.

Ramakant Shukla, the accused’s father told the outlet, “He is a representative of the BJP MLA, which is why he is being targeted by the opposition. I hope there is a thorough investigation in the case, and justice is served.”

Kedarnath, however, denied any connection to Pravesh, claiming that he was not one of his three representatives.

This is Pravesh Shukla, Alleged BJP member. He is alleged representative of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla. Here he is urinating on a tribal boy in Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj singh Chauhan is CM of the state. It’s now to see how much time it will take to bulldoze Pravesh Shukla… pic.twitter.com/FhvKcwwF0G — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) July 4, 2023

“I know him because he is from my constituency, but he is not my representative or a BJP worker,” NDTV quoted him as saying.

Pravesh has been shunned by the saffron party as well. BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal tweeted, “The person named Pravesh Shukla has nothing to do with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party will always oppose every heinous act that will be done against the tribal society. BJP MP demands the strictest action against this person.”

प्रवेश शुक्ला नाम के व्यक्ति का भारतीय जनता पार्टी से कोई संबंध नहीं है। हर कुत्सित कृत्य जो आदिवासी समाज के विरोध में किया जाएगा, भारतीय जनता पार्टी उसका सदैव विरोध करेगी। भाजपा मप्र इस व्यक्ति के ऊपर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग करती है। — Ashish Agarwal आशीष अग्रवाल (@Ashish_HG) July 4, 2023

According to the police, Pravesh was brought into custody, according to PTI.

Anjulata Patle, the Additional Superintendent of Police for Seedhi, stated that the accused is now being questioned and that additional legal action will be taken shortly.

VIDEO | “The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested at around 2 am (today). He is currently being interrogated,” says Anjulata Patle, Additional SP, Sidhi on the accused, who was seen urinating on a tribal youth in a video. The police have invoked the stringent NSA against the… pic.twitter.com/0QquZFEM1w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2023

What happened?

In the viral video, Pravesh Shukla can be seen smoking a cigarette and peeing on the sitting man’s face, hair, and neck. The incident happened in the village of Kubri in the district and the video of the act surfaced online on 4 July.

Dasmat Ravat, a 36-year-old native of the district’s Karaundi village, has been named as the victim. It is unknown what motivated Pravesh to subject Dasmat to such humiliating treatment.

According to NDTV, a complaint was filed on Tuesday at the Bahri police station, and Pravesh has been charged with NSA, sections 294, 504, and section 3(1)(r)(s) of the SC/ST Act.

The tribal labourer, who is terrified following the event, claims that he was made to sign an affidavit after the video went public. The affidavit stated, “The video and what it shows is completely fake, and Pravesh Shukla did nothing of the sort with me,” as per India Today.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also denounced the incident and directed that the accused be charged under the strict National Security Act amid the outrage on social media.

अपराधी केवल अपराधी होता है, उसकी कोई जाति, धर्म या पार्टी नहीं होती। सीधी मामले को लेकर मैंने निर्देश दिए हैं, आरोपी को ऐसी सजा दी जाएगी जो उदाहरण बने। हम उसे किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gmNk7PxfZD — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

While addressing the media in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, “I have instructed to give the accused the strictest punishment. It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won’t spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused.”

MP home minister Narottam Mishra also told the media, “CM (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) said yesterday that NSA will be invoked against the accused (Pravesh Shukla). The incident is reprehensible and a shame on humanity. Bulldozer action will be carried out if there is an encroachment (by the accused).”

VIDEO | CM (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) said yesterday that NSA will be invoked against the accused (Pravesh Shukla). The incident is reprehensible and a shame on humanity. Bulldozer action will be carried out if there is an encroachment (by the accused),” says MP Home Minister… pic.twitter.com/wVHotIjF2X — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2023

Political uproar

According to the opposition Congress, the incident is proof that crimes against tribal people are being carried out in the state under the current administration.

Kamal Nath, the leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress and a former chief minister, lashed out at the state government, saying the incident had brought shame upon the entire state.

“Such obscene and heinous acts against a member of the tribal community have no place in a civilised society. The man who committed the crime is said to be from the BJP,” Nath said, adding, “Madhya Pradesh is number one in atrocities against tribals and this incident has shamed the entire state. I demand that the chief minister ensures that the accused gets the strictest possible punishment and also that the atrocities against tribals come to an end.”

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez, while tweeting the video, said, “The BJP leader who talks about the interest of the tribals, is pissing on a poor tribal person. Very condemnable act.”

आदिवासियों के हितों की झूठी बात करने वाली भाजपा का नेता एक आदिवासी ग़रीब व्यक्ति के ऊपर इस तरह पैशाब कर रहा है।

अति निंदनीय कृत्य।@ChouhanShivraj जी यह है आपका आदिवासी प्रेम?? इस जंगलराज को क्या कहें और भाजपा नेता की गिरफ़्तारी क्यूँ नहीं हुई ? आरोपी का नाम प्रवेश शुक्ला बताया… pic.twitter.com/ZwgeaYza5R — Abbas Hafeez (@AbbasHafeez) July 4, 2023

He further questioned CM Chouhan, “Yes, is this your tribal love? What to call this Jungle Raj and why the BJP leader was not arrested? The name of the accused is being told as Pravesh Shukla, who is the representative of the BJP MLA. The MLA is Kedar Nath Shukla. There are photographs of the accused urinating on the tribal youth along with veteran BJP leaders.”

With inputs from agencies

