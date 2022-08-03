Who is Lt Gen Daljit Singh, honorary surgeon to President Droupadi Murmu?

Daljit Singh will be available to the President as an advisor for her medical requirements. The appointment is for the term of the President or till the officer’s retirement or as long as the President may be pleased

The Army announced on Tuesday that Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, director general of medical services (Indian Army), has been appointed as an honorary surgeon to President Droupadi Murmu.

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Medical Services (Army) has been appointed as Honorary Surgeon to President of India. #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/pufGy6aAvA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 2, 2022

Who is Lt Gen Daljit Singh?



An alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Singh was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 17, 1983.

With an MD degree in paediatrics from Pune University, Singh was appointed as senior colonel commandant of the Army Medical Corps on 26 November.

He is a trainer for the paediatric advanced life support and neonatal resuscitation programme and is currently a senior paediatrician and neonatologist for the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

Additionally, he holds a doctor of medicine (MD) in neonatology from PGIMER Chandigarh and a Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in paediatrics from the National Board of Exams.

He was part of the air force till 29 September, 2021 and later, assumed the appointment of Director General Medical Services (Army) from 30 September.

During his 38 years of service, he has held numerous professional appointments including senior advisor paediatrics and Neonatology at Command Hospital Air Force (CHAF) Bengaluru, Southern Command Hospital, Pune, and 7 Air Force Hospital Kanpur.

He also held the position of consultant paediatrics and neonatology at CHAF, Bengaluru, and principal medical officer at HQ Central Air Command Allahabad.

He has published various research papers in national and international journals.

Singh was awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Commendation in 2006 and Chief of the Army Staff Commendation in 2011.

He has also been awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020 for his outstanding & meritorious service to Armed forces.

Singh will be available to the President as an advisor for her medical requirements. The appointment is for the term of the President or till the officer’s retirement or as long as the President may be pleased.



