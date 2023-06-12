Who is Kairan Quazi, the 14-year-old hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX?

Age is just a number. 14-year-old Kairan Quazi proved it time and again!

He is all set to join Elon Musk’s SpaceX as a software engineer after becoming Santa Clara University’s youngest graduate in its 172-year history.

Quazi is the youngest employee that SpaceX has ever taken on, having successfully completed the “fun” and “technically challenging” interview procedure.

He updated his resume on LinkedIn and announced his new adventure with SpaceX. He declared he would be a part of the Starlink engineering team, which he referred to as the “coolest company on the planet.”

The smart 14-year-old referred to SpaceX as one of those “rare” companies that did not use his age as an “arbitrary and outdated” standard for judging aptitude and maturity. SpaceX offers a satellite internet service called Starlink.

Who is Kairan Quazi?

Based in San Francisco, Quazi is a Santa Clara University (SCU) School of Engineering alum. According to the LA Times, Quazi’s incredible journey began when he first began speaking in full sentences at the age of two.

Just a few months after her son was born, Quazi’s mother Jullia reportedly noticed his “intense” temperament, reported Seattle Times. For example, if she was reading to him and stopped, Kairan would have a tantrum that could only be calmed by listening to NPR.

“By age two, he was speaking in complete sentences, and his doctors realised his intellectual and emotional intelligence were off the charts.” Quazi, who was just nine years old, felt that the third-grade curriculum was too easy given his advanced understanding.

A few months later, Kairan Quazi remarked in a LinkedIn post, “I walked into a meeting with Lama Nachman at Intel Labs and walked out with a generative AI opportunity that would shift my career trajectory.

In the post, he claimed that Lama understood that exceptional circumstances required exceptional access to powerful mentors and demanding opportunities. The one CEO who said “yes”—one door opening—changed everything in a sea of “no’s” from Silicon Valley’s highest-profile companies.

‘Engineering with a mission’ is not just a catchphrase, Quazi learned it at Santa Clara University’s School of Engineering. According to News18, he believes that the demands of a student who is radically accelerated intimately resonate with a culture of rigour, collaboration, accountability, and impact.

According to LinkedIn, the young prodigy spent four months as a machine learning intern at cyber intelligence company Blackbird.AI in 2022, where he assisted the team in developing an “anomaly detection statistical learning pipeline” to identify manipulated social media information.

Quazi enjoys reading science fiction tales by Philip K Dick, playing video games like the Assassin’s Creed series, and watching documentaries by journalist Michael Lewis, who has focused on financial crises.

The young genius intends to move with his mother from Pleasanton, California, to Redmond, Washington, in order to begin working for SpaceX, according to Wion News.

The 14-year-old used Instagram earlier this year to document his preparations for a “major” job interview. He posted a screenshot of the employment acceptance letter from SpaceX after a few weeks had passed.

According to News18, thanking his teachers, Quazi said, “To my mentors and friends – Lama Nachman (Intel Labs), Naushad UzZaman (BLACKBIRD.AI), and Nam Ling and Ahmed Amer (Santa Clara University) – I am forever grateful that you recognized my value, trusted my abilities, and invested in my growth. I am excited to carry these cultural lessons into my career.”

With inputs from agencies

