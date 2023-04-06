World's most powerful rocket, made by Elon Musk's SpaceX, to make its maiden orbital flight next week

SpaceX has been making some serious strides with its rocketships over the years. Yes, there have been many instances when things went horribly wrong for them, but all in all they are the most successful startup in aerospace right now.

After years of anticipation, SpaceX’s Starship, a rocket that was developed using £2.4 billion or roughly $3 billion is finally set to take its first orbital journey. SpaceX’s Starship is also supposed to be the rocket that will one day transport people to Mars.

Taking off

According to the US’ Federal Aviation Administration or the FAA, the Starship rocket will take off from SpaceX’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday, April 10. However, despite the fact that the event is only five days away, Elon Musk’s company still requires a launch permit, which SpaceX and FAA believe will be granted by Monday.

Musk has already cautioned that there’s a 50 per cent possibility that Starship will explode during lift-off, adding that the launch “won’t be boring.” The historic flight of SpaceX will serve as an early milestone in Musk’s goal to transport people and cargo to the moon and Mars, transforming us into a “multi-planetary” species.

According to an FAA planning notice, the orbital launch’s main anticipated date is April 10, but backup days are April 11 and 12. The FAA stated, “The FAA has not made a licence determination for the SpaceX Starship Super Heavy operation,” the notice said

“The FAA’s Command Center planning notice should not be taken as an indication that a decision to award a licence has been made or will be made in the near future.”

According to a report by Reuters, the rumoured Monday launch date was leaked by a “person familiar with the process” who requested anonymity. They warned that, while the licencing process was approaching conclusion, an environmental safety assessment could cause it to take longer.

The latest word from Musk is that the attempt will take place at the end of the third week of April, but fresh information from the FAA indicates it could happen sooner.

SpaceX’s ambitions with the Starship rocket?

SpaceX intends to transport people to deep space using a two-stage spaceship made up of the completely reusable Starship, at least its passenger portion, and the Super Heavy rocket booster. Together, Starship and Super Heavy stand 394 feet or 120 metres tall and weigh 11 million pounds or 5 million kgs.

Starship can produce 16 million pounds or 70 Meganewtons of power, which is nearly double than that of NASA’s other new-generation rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS).

Musk originally predicted that the overall development cost of the Starship project would be between $2 billion and $10 billion (£1.6 billion). He subsequently stated that it would be “closer to two or three billion than it is to ten.”

For years, SpaceX has been testing versions of the Starship, formerly known as the ‘BFR,’ by launching and recovering them in the air. These launches have been met with varying degrees of success, with some bursting in a flurry of flames and others returning unharmed.

However, despite Musk’s prediction a year ago that it would happen in 2022, a full-scale orbital test launch of the rocket has yet to take place. The flight from Texas appears to be just days away, though much will rely on the FAA. Shortly after launch, the Super Heavy booster will separate and settle gently in the water about 20 miles off the shore of California.

The starship will continue to fly with its ground track – the route immediately beneath it on Earth – through the Straits of Florida. It will then settle gently in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 60 miles northwest of Kauai in the Hawaiian Islands.

The entire space mission is anticipated to last only 90 minutes.

After a successful orbital journey, SpaceX will concentrate on sending valuable satellites and other cargo into orbit on Starship.

Not just this one mission, Starship to become the star rocket.

SpaceX isn’t just planning one Starship; Musk has previously stated that his company has constructed a “factory for making a lot of these vehicles.” Musk’s ultimate goal is to create human life “multi-planetary,” which would necessitate the use of thousands of Starships. Musk believes that a natural or man-made disaster will ultimately put society to an end, necessitating a relocation to another world, with Mars being the “only realistic option.”

The starship will be capable of transporting up to 100 people to Mars on a voyage that is 250 times farther than the moon and will take approximately nine months each way.

However, the Martian surface is not Starship’s only objective.

As part of the Artemis mission, NASA contracted SpaceX to use Starship to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2025. The Artemis programme will be the successor to the Apollo programme in the 1960s and 1970s.

