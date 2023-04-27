US president Joe Biden on Tuesday announced he’s running for re-election.

Surprisingly, his mantra to change his public image for the upcoming Presidential election in 2024 is “Dark Brandon.”

The Brandon meme has evolved into a celebratory anthem for the 46th President’s campaign after it was utilised by various politicians and White House staff members in the past.

Let’s take a closer look.

What is Dark Brandon?

The meme originated after NASCAR racer Brandon Brown gave an interview in 2021 while others shouted “f**k Joe Biden” in the background, according to Forbes.

The interviewer reportedly misheard the slogan and thought they were supporting Brandon, a NASCAR racer.

A footage of the interview that went viral in October 2021 gave rise to a meme.

At sporting events, anti-Biden supporters would unexpectedly start screaming “Let’s Go, Brandon,” and the meme caught on.

Former president Donald Trump immediately started selling “Let’s Go Brandon” clothing.

Then, in the latter part of last year, several Trump supporters released a number of “Dark MAGA” memes.

Typically, they portray Trump as a dictatorial figure with blue laser eyes.

According to NPR, the captions typically urge Trump to wreak revenge on his political rivals.

These memes gave rise to “Dark Brandon” with Joe Biden.

In these pictures, the President can be seen with red lasers coming from his eyes or with military gear on.

But this also appeared to be appealing to the left.

They took the idea and ran with it.

Thus, Democrats are now emphasising Biden’s policy victories with images of Dark Brandon.

How Joe Biden is using it in his favour

The meme is being used by Biden on his own campaign website, where he has even invited supporters to purchase a $32 (~Rs 2,618) “dark T-shirt” that is “best worn while vanquishing Malarkey.”

They are selling Dark Brandon t-shirts pic.twitter.com/cvPnVLhXrm — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) April 25, 2023

SPOTTED on the new Biden presidential campaign website’s 404 page: Dark Brandon. pic.twitter.com/NkIfv9xMVq — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 25, 2023

From a boring figure to something more engaging, the “Dark Brandon” meme is helping to transform the public’s impression of the current president, claims Aja Romano, a Vox culture reporter.

“Biden’s embrace of the Dark Brandon meme shows not only an awareness of the meme and what it represents to many of his followers, but self-awareness of how the meme livens and rejuvenates his public persona,” Romano told NPR.

“Especially as he gears up for a difficult re-election, look for him to lean even more into the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme on social media as a way of galvanising supporters online.”

According to the reporter, Democrats who started running as “Dark Brandon” apparently tried to imitate the gritty “Dark MAGA” posters, fusing their style with representations of Biden as a no-holds-barred forceful leader.

He further claims that just as MAGA supporters reframed Trump’s purported incompetence as a massive mask, Biden supporters are now doing the same.

They are portraying Biden’s alleged incompetence as a mask for a macho, masculine warrior who gets things done.

What’s the response?

According to the initial feedback on social media, Biden’s use of Dark Brandon seems to be benefiting him.

A Twitter user commented, “President Biden just completely embracing the Dark Brandon meme is legit one of the funniest things a president has ever done.”

President Biden just completely embracing the Dark Brandon meme is legit one of the funniest things a president has ever done. https://t.co/T3Nlw9GfIh — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) April 25, 2023

While another one said, “I may need one of those shirts. People with a sense of humor about themselves are solid.” While one netizen quipped, “Just ordered.”

I may need one of those shirts.

People with a sense of humor about themselves are solid. No thin-skinned snowflake, whiner. #darkbrandon2024 #DarkBrandon — Boston Girl (@jbrady177) April 25, 2023

A user chipped in, “The Biden re-election campaign is selling Dark Brandon t-shirts. This is amazing!!”

The Biden re-election campaign is selling Dark Brandon t-shirts. This is amazing!! pic.twitter.com/2Yn9Qrxfop — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) April 25, 2023

You can’t make this shit up!🤣

So sad he’s my current President… — Alex Petrovich (@PapaPetro) April 25, 2023

On the other hand, Biden’s critics object to him using Dark Brandon for the campaign. A netizen tweeted, “You can’t make this shit up! So sad he’s my current President…”

We survived the orange nightmare, you can certainly survive Joe. He has been a far better president FOR THE PEOPLE. — 🔔 ||| вєℓℓє ||| 🔔 (@VABlueBelle18) April 25, 2023

Another one said, “We survived the orange nightmare, you can certainly survive Joe. He has been a far better president FOR THE PEOPLE.”

