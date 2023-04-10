Why Joe Biden is the weakest US President and America a fading superpower

The men who preceded and succeeded Abraham Lincoln are widely held as the two worst presidents in America’s history.

James Buchanan is accused of refusing to challenge the spread of slavery and proving pathetic leadership in the build-up to the Civil War. Present poll judge Lincoln’s successor Andrew Johnson pretty dimly as well for blocking civil rights for freed slaves and opposing reconstruction initiatives, including the 14th Amendment which gave every US citizen freedom and equal protection.

But a third gentleman has a strong claim to this unenviable mantle today. It is the White House incumbent, Joe Biden. Even the most defining changes usually happen in real time, invisible and unnoticed, but in a little over two years as president, Biden has shown the US and the world what spectacular defeats look like.

The latest being Taiwan. The little island nation, which sticks out like Asterix and Obelix’s Gaulish village against the Roman empire in the face of a marauding China, is today surrounded by 71 Chinese fighter jets, nine destroyers and an aircraft carrier. The dragon is literally breathing on it. Under no other US President was it so emboldened. An invasion could happen anytime, and simulated war games by the Pentagon has shown that China has an advantage over the US in the region.

China has got encouraged by a series of American capitulations globally. The US forces literally fled from Afghanistan after spending an estimated $2.3 trillion. That is more than Brazil’s GDP. It left a hapless population in the hands of the brutal Taliban. The US needed to exit Afghanistan. But the Biden administration made it look cowardly, messy, and disgraceful. Not the signal a superpower sends out to the world.

Next came Ukraine. NATO, led by the US, needlessly fingered Russia by pumping up a fascist and narcissistic Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin responded by invading Ukraine instead of acquiescing to NATO planes and weapons on its border.

By this proxy war (increasingly getting more direct and expensive for the US) against Russia, Biden has managed to push Putin much closer to Xi Jinping than he would have otherwise been. Russia shares a long border and much unpleasant history with China and the two are not natural allies. The US under Biden has almost built them a dating app.

Then Biden went losing allies in Europe, Asia, and even Africa. The US’ traditional ally Saudi snubbed it when MBS refused to get on to a call with Biden on Russian oil. MBS then helped Putin with an oil output cut. Germany turned down the US’s demand to ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei, and threw out Ukraine’s request for tanks and a freeze on buying Russian oil.

Now, French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Europe not to become America’s followers and to reduce dependencies during his ongoing visit to China. Israel, one of the US’ most steadfast allies, has revolted too. Primne Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, taking to Twitter, politely asked it to buzz off over its statements on the ongoing Opposition protests.

During Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit to Zambia, many Zambians including Opposition leaders openly taunted the US for trying to teach democratic values in Africa. “The killers of Patrice Lumumba, those who toppled Kwame Nkrumah, those who killed Nasser, those who killed Muammar Gaddafi, today are coming to teach us about democracy,” said Fred M’membe, president of the Socialist Party of Zambia, in Beijing.

India has long told the US that it is neither going to give up its decades of friendship with Russia, nor stop buying Russian arms and oil. The Modi government has time and again asked America not to preach on either trade or so-called religious freedom that agenda-driven bodies like USCIRF regularly drum up. Islamist activism of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar against India has further muddied waters.

For the first time, there is a concerted challenge to the US dollar globally. BRICS is mulling its own currency. Russia is trading only in ruble. Saudi Arabia is willing to deal in currencies other than the dollar for the first time. Chinese and French energy companies completed the first-ever deal on liquefied natural gas using the renminbi yuan currency.

The deal involved the UAE. Brazil and China have agreed to trade directly in their own currencies. The Reserve Bank of India recently allowed central banks from 18 countries to open special Vostro Rupee Accounts to settle payments in Indian rupees.

Finally, overshadowing Disney, Levis, Coke, and Hollywood, or rather riding on some of its finest cultural exports, America has started shipping out wokeness to the rest of the world. The preachy, nauseating, and intolerant political correctness that a section of Democrats bred and spread under Biden’s watch has not been received well overseas. It exposes America’s pointless culture wars and ideological chaos. It has been a matter of mockery and outrage, little else.

All this combined has seriously weakened America’s hegemony in geopolitics and shaken its place in the world of ideas. It is as if an infirm, sleepy octogenarian has surrendered the wheel to shadowy, Deep State hyenas in the backseat.

The American wagon is rapidly heading for a place nobody is sure they know. And that makes Joe Biden arguably the worst American President ever.

