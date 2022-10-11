What it takes to participate in the 'world's toughest' Snowman Race

Trekking through mountains is considered to be the most challenging task that many aim to achieve during their lifetimes. Bhutan has turned up the notch a little more.

The country is all set to host an international high-altitude ultra-marathon called the Snowman Race.

Starting on 13 October, it will be the world’s toughest marathon. Runners will be competing in one of the most remote and challenging footraces of the eastern Himalayas.

According to several media reports, the race is an initiative by the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who wants to use this platform to raise awareness about climate emergencies.

Let’s take a closer look at the details of the Snowman Race.

About Snowman Race

The marathon will span five days from 13 October to 17 October. It will see the participation of 29 athletes, out of which nine are from Bhutan.

The trail will cover a distance of 203 km in the Himalayan wilderness. The highest point of this trail will be at 17,946 ft.

The route will cover Bhutan’s famous Snowman Trek, which usually takes up to 20 days to complete. Only a few people have been able to accomplish the arduous journey.

From Gasa to Bumthang, the trail will cross 11 passes, six mountains which will be over 7,000 metres above sea level, glaciers and two national parks, according to a report by Kuensel.

Athletes from the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Singapore, Tanzania, Switzerland and UK will be joining the marathon.

The event will be concluded with a virtual climate conclave, which is scheduled to happen a day after the end of the race. The conclave is expected to shed some light on the effects of global warming. It will also provide a platform to those who are directly affected by the adversaries of climate change.

A marathon for the cause of climate

Through Snowman Race, Bhutan expects to mobilise efforts towards climate action. According to its official website, it draws inspiration from His Majesty the King who has been a vocal proponent of the conservation of natural and cultural heritage.

The marathon will bring the world’s attention to the effects of climate change and its impact on the lives of people living in fragile mountain ecosystems.

The route of the Snowman Race provides perfect examples of the effects of climate change. The country is currently at risk as glaciers continue to melt which results in flooding the valleys below the mountains.

The trail shows the far-reaching impacts of climate change and the marathon will serve as a reminder of all that needs to be done to combat it.

Bhutan is a country that has vowed to remain carbon neutral after climate change has seriously devastated many lives in the past. Catastrophic floods caused due to it have already washed away many villages, killed countless people and devasted livelihoods and wildlife.

All of these issues will be brought to light during the marathon and will be discussed at the climate conclave.

Runners who made the cut

The selection run for the marathon took place last year.

Among the selected athletes is Pema Zam who came second in the Snowman Race selection run. In the past, she has participated in more than 40 lowland marathons since 2015. She also took part in the Laya Run of Bhutan for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. In 2018, she secured the sixth position in the Coronation Marathon and fifth in Bhutan International Marathon.

She told Kuensen, “With training and practice, I am determined to run the Snowman Race. I want to experience changing situations in the mountains.”

Another athlete, Sangay from Bhutan, completed the selection race in about five hours. He has served as a Sergeant in the Royal Bhutan Army and has also been a physical instructor in Military Training Centre. He said that as a part of his preparation for the Snowman Race, he wants to get professionally trained. “I am excited because the race is unlike any other marathons that I ran until now,” he added.

A single mother, Tashi Chozom of Bhutan, topped the women’s category during the selection race. She has been a professional cultural and trekking guide in Bhutan since 2006. “I was fit for hikes but not for a marathon. Snowman trail is known as one of the toughest trails. I am worried and excited at the same time,” she said.

Apart from runners from Bhutan, athletes like Holly Zimmermann from Germany, Ashly Winchester from the US, Matthew Chapman from New Zealand, Wataru Iino from Japan, among others have also made the cut.

Other mountain races

Another mountain race that is well-known among runners in the Dragon’s Back Race which follows the mountainous spine of Wales from north to south. The trail covers a distance of 380 km which passes through 17, 4000 metres of wild, trackless, remote and mountainous terrain. Unlike the Snowman Race, the Dragon’s Back Race goes on for six days.

The route traverses through Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons in the UK. Athletes also have to tackle Wales’ biggest and highest mountain peaks during the journey.

The race happened for the first time in 1992.

According to a report by Travel and Leisure, Himachal Pradesh hosted a snow marathon this year in March. The event had four different categories of marathons — a full marathon, a half-marathon and two varieties of runs that covered a distance of 10 km and five kilometres respectively.

With inputs from agencies

