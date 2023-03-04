What is the sacred oil from Jerusalem that will anoint Charles as king?

The three days of festivities that will follow King Charles III’s coronation are currently underway.

On Friday, a symbolic ceremony was held in Jerusalem to consecrate the holy oil, which would be used to anoint the next king and his queen consort, by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, and Anglican Archbishop Hosam Naoum.

In a press release, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who leads the Church of England said that he was “honoured” and “grateful” that the patriarch and archbishop were able to consecrate the oil before May’s ceremony.

“(The oil) reflects The King’s personal family connection with the Holy Land and his great care for its peoples,” he said.

King Charles will be anointed with the oil before receiving the orb, sceptre, and coronation ring, symbols of his regal status, during the coronation service.

The oil also has a special bond with his grandmother and late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Let’s take a closer look at the significance of the holy oil that is taking quite a journey before it will be placed on King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s bodies.

The cruelty-free sacred oil

The “most sacred” part of the coronation, according to the Royal Collection Trust, is the anointing.

The holy oil will not be the traditional concoction of unguents, spices, and pungent animal parts, as was the case up until and including the most recent Coronation.

It will be cruelty-free.

This time, it was made using olives harvested from two groves on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of the Ascension and the Monastery of Mary Magdalene, the burial place of Charles’ grandmother Princess Alice of Greece, according to Reuters.

The oil has been perfumed with sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin, and orange blossom.

Prior to the Coronation on 6 May, the oil will now be flown (in secret) to London where the Archbishop of Canterbury is anticipated to bless it once more.

Even though the new recipe deviates from a practice that dates back at least to Charles I, the King is attempting to stay true to his past precedent.

The spiritual qualities of the oil are impeccable since its history dates back to the Book of Exodus in the Bible.

The new oil, however, has a different scent from the previous time.

The difference

According to Reuters, the anointing oil used at earlier coronations contained the glands of a civet cat, ambergris (the sperm whale stomach lining), and the secretions of a musk deer.

In the new oil, nothing from a different living organism will be present. The reason behind the change of oil ingredients is that the King wanted to avoid a conflict with animal rights organisations.

It should be noted here that this cannot be considered the first vegetarian coronation because it is still a given that many royal robes and ornaments will still contain a sizable amount of ermine, which is derived from the stoat’s underbelly, as per Dailymail.

The sacred oil and its connection with Jerusalem

Princess Alice of Battenberg was married to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Prince Philip was the youngest of five children.

According to Dailymail, after overcoming exile, mental illness, separation, and widowhood, she eventually founded her own order of nuns in Greece. But she lived her final years at Buckingham Palace until her passing in 1969.

Her final wish was to be laid to rest in the Monastery of Saint Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem’s Garden of Gethsemane, next to the grave of her beloved Russian aunt Grand Duchess Elizabeth Feodorovna, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria who was assassinated by the Bolsheviks in Siberia in 1918.

Granting her final wish was fraught with political, diplomatic, and security issues.

It wasn’t until 1988 that Princess Alice’s body was actually moved from Windsor Castle’s Royal Crypt to the church surrounded by the same olive groves where Jesus Christ himself went to pray.

The coronation ceremony

According to BBC, the coronation ceremony is held to actually lay a crown on a monarch’s head and hold the symbolic religious rite.

It signifies the transfer of the monarch’s title and authority as the official head of the Church of England.

The monarch does not actually need to be crowned in order to become King.

Without a coronation, Edward VIII held the throne, and Charles immediately succeeded Queen Elizabeth II when she passed away.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.