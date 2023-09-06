What is scrub typhus, the bacterial infection killing people in Himachal Pradesh?

From fungal infections to water-associated diseases, the list of illnesses during monsoon is unending.

The latest one to make headlines is scrub typhus, which is killing people in Himachal Pradesh.

At least five people have died from the infection, and more than 700 more have tested positive, according to The Statesman.

Let’s take a closer look.

Also read: Is COVID-19 on the rise again with new variants Eris and BA.2.86?

Rising cases in Himachal Pradesh

Scrub typhus has been detected in as many as 732 people, and five deaths from the illness have been recorded in Himachal Pradesh so far this year.

It is a rickettsial illness that the Health Department is prepared to effectively combat.

According to Sudesh Mokta, head of the National Health Mission, as of today, 5,218 tests had been carried out across the state; 723 of the subjects had tested positive, and five had passed away as a result of the illness.

“Keeping in mind the current situation, all the Chief Medical Officers and Senior Medical Superintendents of the state have been asked to ensure proper storage of medicines,” The Statesman quoted him as saying.

He continued by saying that in addition to the proper management for infection prevention and treatment, it has also been instructed to carry out extensive informational, educational, and communicational campaigns.

The virus is a seasonal zoonotic (animal-borne disease), according to a Health Department official, and patients with high fevers tend to be more prevalent during the rainy season.

Also read: Heavy rain, floods spark conjunctivitis outbreak in Delhi: How bad is it?

About scrub typhus

Scrub typhus is a form of bush typhus brought on by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamush.

It is transmitted to people via the bites of infected chiggers (larval mites), according to the US-based Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

National Institute of Health (NIH) defines it as “a systemic illness and can present as a vasculitis-like infection.”

Chiggers, sometimes known as larval mites, are microscopic mites that can be found in rural and forested areas of Asia, the Pacific Islands, and some regions of Australia.

Generally speaking, fleas, mites, lice, and other pest bites are what typically cause typhus. The typhus bacteria are spread by anthropods. Scratching the bite site makes the skin more susceptible to infection.

According to Healthline.com, “If you come in contact with these bacterium-carrying arthropods (for example, by sleeping on bed sheets infested with lice), you can become infected in a couple ways. The bacteria, in addition to being transmitted through your skin by their bites, can also be transmitted through their faeces.

The bacteria in their excrement can enter your bloodstream through the tiny incisions on your skin if you scratch an area where lice or mites have been eating.

Also read: What is Vibrio vulnificus, the flesh-eating bacteria that killed 3 in the US?

Signs and symptoms

Symptoms of scrub typhus usually begin within 10 days of being bitten.

Fever and chills, body aches and muscle discomfort, a black, scab-like area at the site of the chigger bite (also known as eschar), headache, mental changes ranging from confusion to coma, swollen lymph nodes, and rash are just a few of the signs and symptoms that may appear, as per CDC.

People who are seriously unwell may experience bleeding and organ failure, both of which can be fatal if addressed.

Diagnosis and treatment

Scrub typhus has several other illnesses’ characteristics in common. If you have the aforementioned signs and symptoms after being in an area where scrub typhus is present, consult your doctor right away.

According to the CDC, blood testing for infections like scrub typhus or others may be prescribed by your doctor.

Antibiotic doxycycline should be used to treat the infection. Any age group can utilise doxycycline, as per the health agency.

Early doxycycline treatment results in a high rate of recovery for patients.

Also read: What is listeria that has forced Cadbury to withdraw desserts in the UK?

Prevention

Scrub typhus cannot be prevented by a vaccination. However, several measures on individual level can be taken.

Avoid touching chiggers that are infected to lower your risk of contracting scrub typhus.

Avoid regions with a lot of foliage and brush where chiggers may be present when visiting places where scrub typhus is prevalent.

Keep your personal hygiene up to par.

Build your immunity by eating well.

When near forested areas, wear full-sleeved apparel. According to the health agency, use 0.5 per cent permethrin to treat clothing and equipment, or buy permethrin-treated clothing and equipment.

With inputs from agencies