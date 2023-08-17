What is Vibrio vulnificus, the flesh-eating bacteria that killed 3 in the US?

Three deaths of Connecticut and New York residents have been linked to a rare-flesh eating bacteria found in shellfish and seawater, according to the state health officials.

According to Christopher Boyle, the state Department of Public Health’s director of communications, two people in Connecticut contracted the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria and passed away after swimming in two distinct parts of Long Island Sound.

The third person was infected in July after consuming raw oysters from an out-of-state restaurant. The department also stated that all three were in their 60s to 80s, according to New York Post.

It will be investigated if the bacteria was found in New York waters or somewhere else.

About Vibrio vulnificus bacteria

The bacteria Vibrio vulnificus is responsible for food-borne illnesses and wound infections, according to JAMA Network.

The pathogenic species of Vibrio, which include V. cholera, V. parahaemolyticus, and V. vulnificus, belong to the family Vibrionaceae. According to the National Library of Medicine, the words vibrio and vulnificus are Latin words that mean “to wiggle or vibrate,” and “to wound,” respectively.

Vibriosis is contracted by eating raw or undercooked seafood or by submerging a wound in seawater. Between May and October, when the water is warmest, the majority of infections take place.

A significant number of Vibrio vulnificus infections necessitate urgent care or limb amputations and one in five of those who contract this infection pass away, sometimes just a day or two after falling unwell.

A severe illness caused by Vibrio vulnificus, necrotizing fasciitis, causes the flesh surrounding an open cut to decompose. Even though necrotizing fasciitis can be brought on by a variety of bacteria, this form of infection is sometimes referred to in media accounts as “flesh-eating bacteria.”

Vibrio vulnificus & open wounds

An open wound can potentially lead to a Vibrio infection. This can occur if raw or undercooked seafood, its fluids or drippings, as well as saltwater or brackish water, come into touch with the wound.

The bacterium can result in potentially fatal wound infections. A wound infection from Vibrio can affect anyone. However, some people are more prone to contract an infection and experience serious side effects, such as those who have liver illness or take medications that impair the immune system.

Symptoms

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that Vibrio bacteria, when consumed, can result in watery diarrhoea, which is frequently accompanied by nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. These signs often appear within 24 hours of use and linger for around 3 days. Rare cases of severe disease often affect immune-compromised individuals.

Treatment

The infection is identified when Vibrio bacteria are discovered in a patient’s blood, wound, or faeces after they exhibit vibriosis symptoms.

In moderate cases, there is no need for treatment, but patients should drink enough of liquids to replenish the fluids lost via diarrhoea. Antibiotics are occasionally administered in severe or protracted diseases, despite the fact that there is no evidence to support this.

It’s quite rare

Officials in Connecticut claim that Vibrio vulnificus infections are extremely rare.

In the state, just five occurrences were documented in 2020, and none in 2021 or 2022.

The infections may have been caused by this summer’s unusually high temperatures: “Given our current heat wave, this may be a time to exercise particular caution in what you consume,” Juthani added.

Vibriosis is thought to be responsible for 80,000 illnesses and 100 fatalities annually in the US, according to the CDC.

Prevention

By using the following advice, you can lower your risk of vibriosis:

Eat no oysters or other shellfish that are uncooked or undercooked. Eat them after cooking.

After handling raw shellfish, always wash your hands with soap and water.

Keep raw shellfish and its juices away from cooked seafood to prevent contamination.

Keep your wound covered with a waterproof bandage if there’s a chance it might come into touch with salt water or brackish water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices if you have a wound (including one from a recent operation, piercing, or tattoo). Fresh and salt water combine to form brackish water. It frequently occurs where rivers flow into the sea.

If cuts or wounds have come into contact with raw seafood, seawater, or its juices, thoroughly wash them with soap and water.

If you get a skin illness, let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with raw fish, raw seafood fluids, or salty or brackish water.

Advisory issued

The Connecticut Department of Public Health’s Commissioner, Dr Manisha Juthani, issued a public health and safety alert on 28 July, reported Hindustan Times. “People should consider the potential risk of consuming raw oysters and exposure to salt or brackish water and take appropriate precautions.”

Before eating raw oysters or entering salty or brackish waters, consumers are advised by officials from Connecticut and New York to exercise caution.

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York reiterated the comments, saying that while investigations were ongoing, people should take the appropriate safety measures to protect themselves and their families.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul began.

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

