Heavy rain, floods spark conjunctivitis outbreak in Delhi: How bad is it?

The monsoon’s high humidity and moisture levels are ideal for germs and viruses to flourish.

Across the country, the number of conjunctivitis cases is rising at an alarming rate. Children in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the northeastern states continue to contract eye infections.

Alandi, a town in Pune, Maharashtra, reported 2,300 cases of conjunctivitis in only five days, while Gujarat’s Vadodara continues to report around 500 cases daily, according to Indian Express. Following the conjunctivitis outbreak, Arunachal Pradesh ordered the temporary closure of schools in a number of divisions. Additionally,

The number of cases in Delhi has been three to four times more than it was the previous year, according to Hindustan Times. With unprecedented water levels in the Yamuna River that led to waterlogging in several areas of the city, Delhi this year saw its worst flood in the past four decades.

Also read: The Drowning Capital: Why heavy rains flood Delhi every year

Cases are much higher in Delhi

Doctors at both government and private hospitals in the Capital said they have been receiving cases largely from the younger population in the city, as per PTI.

Dr Parul Sharma, the director of Max Eye Care at Max Hospital in Gurugram, claims that this year’s viral conjunctivitis outbreak is significantly worse than last year’s.

“Though monsoons are a perfect time for the viruses and bacteria to multiply which is because of heat humidity and water logging, this time the frequency of conjunctivitis is unprecedented, almost double the times of previous years simply because the virus is more contagious,” she told Economic Times.

In an OPD with 100 patients each day for various eye disorders, she claimed that they are seeing 10 to 15 cases of conjunctivitis on average. The real number of patients with mild conjunctivitis would be higher than what is being seen in the OPD because many of them are receiving online video consultations and may not visit the OPD.

The chairman and managing director of the Centre for Sight in the National Capital, Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev told te outlet that generally (across his centres) if we compare the past times, there has been an increase of at least 20 to 25 per cent.”

According to Saurabh Bharadwaj, municipal health minister, cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergies are largely being recorded from the relief camps housing those displaced by the flooding in some areas of Delhi.

About the eye infection

An infection that affects the eyes is conjunctivitis, also known as the “eye flu.”

It can be transmitted from one affected individual to another and is typically brought on by viruses.

The condition, which is often known as pink eye, causes inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear membrane covering the eye.

The infection’s symptoms and signs can differ from person to person. It can result in red, itchy eyes with a sticky discharge. The flu’s early stages might also cause watery eyes.

Dr Aarti Nangia, senior consultant in ophthalmology at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, Delhi told Economic Times that the condition is either an isolated eye infection or occurs in conjunction with an upper respiratory infection like a cold or cough. Because the virus that causes throat and eye infections is the same.

“It is a seasonal change and viral infections are superimposed with bacterial infections and also along with allergies,” she added.

Also read: How heavy rain is wreaking havoc across north India

Its causes

Any allergens or irritants from smoke, dust, pollen, or chemicals might result in eye flu, according to American Optometric Association (AOA). An eye infection can also result from wearing contact lenses for an extended period of time or from failing to clean them.

Due to the high amounts of humidity experienced during the monsoon season, viruses and bacteria can develop and spread easily. Pathogens that might cause eye infections have the perfect environment to grow because of the increased wetness.

Water sources may become contaminated as a result of poor hygiene and waterlogging during the monsoon. Infections like conjunctivitis can develop in the eyes as a result of washing one’s face with polluted water.

Treatment

One must combine several medications to effectively treat this illness.

Using artificial tears or even any lubricating eye drops can aid the infected person to maintain moisture, making them one of the most effective therapies.

Inflammation and oedema/swelling can both be reduced with the use of a warm or cold compress.

Speaking to ET, Dr Nangia advised against using over-the-counter drugs that contain steroids and self-medication.

Also read: Spike in dengue cases in India: How bad is it?

Prevention

To avoid the discomfort brought on by the infection, it is essential to prevent the eye flu.

Washing one’s hands and avoiding touching one’s eyes with bare or dirty hands are both essential components of good hygiene. Additionally, avoid exchanging personal items like towels, glasses, or contact lenses. Your neighbourhood has to be properly cleaned.

However, those who live close to the banks of the Yamuna River need to prioritise personal cleanliness more. The pathogen could spread quickly through the nearby air. Using clear, clean glasses and avoiding touching the eyes with dirty hands are two ways to prevent getting eye sickness.

Your body can be better defended against infections with a strong immune system. Eat a balanced diet, exercise frequently, and get enough sleep to maintain your immune system throughout the monsoon season.

According to Dr Nangia, the illness is a “self-limiting infection” and that each person’s immunity will play a part in how it develops.

You should also see a doctor right away if you have any of the symptoms or indicators.

In your location, keep abreast of any prospective illness outbreaks and changing weather conditions. Staying safe can be achieved by heeding the warnings and precautions offered by your local health authority.

With inputs from agencies