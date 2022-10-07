With the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reaching the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday (5 October), certain restrictive measures have come into force to combat air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR) to strictly implement the curbs under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The air quality in Delhi slipped into the ‘poor’ category and stood at 211 on Wednesday. Besides the national capital, air quality in the NCR region including Gurgaon, Noida and Greater Noida, also turned ‘poor’ on Dussehra.

“While this is likely to be a localised influence and the forecasts do not predict any further deterioration, in an effort to maintain the AQI in the moderate category, as a precautionary measure, the sub-committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP – ‘Poor’ air quality be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR,” the CAQM said in an order.

Moreover, under GRAP, the Delhi government floated a month-long anti-dust campaign on Thursday to keep air pollution in check.

What is the Graded Response Action Plan? What restrictions have been imposed under Stage I? What are the other stages of GRAP? Let’s have a closer look.

What is the GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan is a set of measures that are imposed to tackle the deteriorating air. Divided into four stages, these emergency curbs are enforced only when air pollution touches a certain mark.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change first notified the GRAP in January 2017 on the basis of a report submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in November 2016.

After the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) was dissolved by the Centre in 2020, the task of enforcing the GRAP fell on CAQM from the next year onwards, as per Indian Express.

This year, the revised GRAP will be followed. Earlier, the curbs were imposed only after the concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 reached a certain limit. However, the measures will come into effect this year on the basis of forecasts and AQI values to prevent the air from worsening further.

There are four stages classified under GRAP, each introducing more curbs.

Stage I

When the AQI is recorded between 201-300, the air is classified in the ‘poor’ category.

Under this stage, the CAQM calls for stopping construction and demolition (C&D) activities with a plot size of 500 square metres or more which are not registered on the “web portal of the respective states for remote monitoring of air pollution levels”, reports PTI.

Moreover, the guidelines on the use of anti-smog guns at construction sites are enforced. As the anti-smog campaign comes into force, 586 teams have been tasked with the implementation.

Construction sites bigger than 5,000 square metres (sqm) will have to mandatorily deploy one anti-smog gun, those over 10,000 sqm have to install two such guns and for sites bigger than 20,000 sqm, four anti-smog guns are compulsory.

There will be penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.

The open burning of waste is banned, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads with heavy traffic will be carried out under this stage.

PUC (pollution under control) certificates will be a must for vehicles from 25 October. Owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will have to produce valid PUC certificates for buying fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi.

DISCOMs will have to minimise disruptions in power supply in NCR.

The citizens will be urged to switch off vehicle engines at red lights.

Stage II

The air quality is considered ‘very poor’ when the AQI slips between 301 to 400.

When pollution reaches this stage, there will be a ban on using coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels and open eateries.

Diesel generator sets will not be allowed except for essential and emergency services such as hospitals, railways, metro services, airports, water pumping stations, and “projects of national importance”, reports Indian Express.

Parking fees will be hiked to discourage private transport.

Bus and metro services will be increased so people can opt for public transport.

The citizens will also be suggested to replace air filters in their automobiles, reports Indian Express.

Stage III

The air quality is considered ‘severe’ when AQI is recorded between 401 to 450.

In this case, there will be a ban on C&D activities, except essential projects including railways, metros, airports, and national security or defence-related projects of national importance, as per Outlook.

Non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works will also be exempted from the ban.

Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers that are not running on clean fuels as well as mining and related activities in NCR will not be permitted.

In industrial areas that do not have piped natural gas (PNG) supply, the units not running on approved fuels will be allowed to operate for five days a week, reports Indian Express.

There may also be restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in NCR, as per Outlook.

The state government can ask companies to switch to work from home if possible.

People will be deterred from using coal and wood for heating.

Stage IV

The ‘severe +’ level is reached when the AQI is over 450.

More preventive measures will be implemented if pollution deteriorates to this stage.

The entry of trucks into Delhi (except for essentials, CNG and electric trucks) will be banned.

Except for essential services, plying of Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles in the national capital will also not be permitted.

The four-wheeler diesel light motor vehicles, except for BS-VI vehicles and vehicles employed in essential services, will not be allowed to ply in Delhi and the bordering NCR.

As per Indian Express, industries operating on dirty fuels as well as C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, and flyovers, will be forbidden.

The state governments are likely to impose more curbs like closing educational institutions and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis, as per Indian Express.

These governments may also allow 50 per cent staff at public, municipal and private offices to work from home.

People with chronic diseases, children and the elderly can be asked to avoid outdoor activities.

With inputs from agencies



