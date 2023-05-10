Welcome to Ram Land! What is the Disneyland-like theme park coming to Ayodhya?

Spiritual city Ayodhya will soon have a theme park of its own, inspired by California’s Disneyland.

The theme park “Ram Land” will emphasise Ramayana events and promote Lord Rama’s principles and virtues.

The project fits well with the “Ayodhya Vision 2047” initiative’s goal of making Ayodhya a popular tourist destination on a worldwide scale.

What would Ram Land be like, though? Let’s look more closely.

Ayodhya’s ambitious project “Ram land”

The theme park, officially known as Ayodhya Imaginative and Prescient 2047, is estimated to cost several crores of rupees, according to officials with the tourism department, and it will likely take until the end of next year to complete construction on the site.

News18 quoted the officials as saying that the one-of-a-kind theme park will have a variety of attractions.

There will also be a special area for religious tourism in addition to cutting-edge amusement choices and thrill attractions.

The park seeks to offer guests a distinctive educational experience along with entertainment, appealing to both kids and adults.

“In spiritual city of Ayodhya, we always wanted to come up with something that caters to people of all age groups. Theme parks were the most viable solution. The move is not only expected to be a major attraction among tourists but will also make Ayodhya a global tourism hotspot,” said Mukesh Meshram, Uttar Pradesh’s Principal Secretary told Business Standard.

“This would be an infotainment section where the tourists will be made aware of the tales of Lord Rama. It will also help make the present generation aware of the moral values of Lord Rama,” the official said.

Other projects in the spiritual city

Ayodhya is undergoing a significant makeover.

The city’s ongoing development initiatives are being carried out by the state government, which is doing so at a cost of about Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials.

About 260 projects in the fields of tourism, aviation, infrastructure, housing, medicine, energy, culture, urban development, transportation, etc. will get funding from the government in total, according to Construction World magazine.

As per Indian Express, the UP Cabinet allocated Rs 400 crore in March for infrastructure projects and approved the plan to build nine-meter-wide utility service lanes on both sides of “Dharma Path” in addition to landscaping on around three-meter-wide strips on both sides of the road.

Along the route, rest stops and other amenities will be available.

A two-kilometre stretch of road known as the “Dharma Path” that runs from NH-27 to Naya Ghat has been expanded and beautified. The Pancha Kosi Parikrama Marge is being four-laned for around nine kilometres, and the 14 Kosi Parikrama Marge is being four-laned for 24 kilometres.

Additionally, a Saryu river trip will be introduced in the upcoming months, reported Business Standard.

“The government has presented its UP Tourism Policy 2022 and companies are showing keen interest in different hospitality and tourism infrastructure projects,” Meshram told the outlet.

He stated that six lavish arched gateways would be installed on the highways leading to Ayodhya by the state government.

From Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, etc., there are six separate routes that lead to Ayodhya.

According to him, each entrance complex will have a character from the Ramayana as its name and include tourist amenities like yoga studios, food courts, and dorms.

Additionally, private hotel chains are in discussions with the former royal family of Ayodhya about transforming palaces into heritage properties and providing visitors and travellers with a regal experience.

The Taj group, Radisson, ITC, and OYO are just a few of the renowned hotel and hospitality groups that have prioritised constructing new projects in the temple town.

Hospitality majors are optimistic about the temple town of Ayodhya because it is predicted that the number of visitors would quadruple from 20 million in 2022 to 40 million over the following eight to nine years, as per Business Standard.

According to Economic Times, the Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) intends to open two buildings in Ayodhya, while hotel aggregator OYO wants to expand its inventory of hotels and homestays.

News18 reported The Yogi Adityanath-led government has also approved the spending of Rs 525 crore for the development of the Shree Ram International Airport, among other significant current projects.

Compared to Lucknow Airport’s 1,261 acres of space, the new airport will have a 600-acre footprint. After completion, the airport will have room for some of the largest aircraft currently in operation, including the Boeing 777.

The world’s tallest statue of Lord Ram is also one of the upcoming projects. An estimated 2,500 crore rupees would be spent on the proposed statue.

Riverfront construction from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat is also being undertaken.

The capital’s Gomti River Front will be developed along the same lines as the seven-kilometre length between Guptar Ghat and Naya Ghat, by the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Development on it has already started.

The entire bank will have street lighting installed along with slippery pavements being built. Visitors may also partake in an hour-and-a-half-long, opulent voyage that concludes in Naya Ghat, if all goes as planned.

Business Standard reported a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, with the aim of making the temple town a popular travel destination on a global scale.

Lord Ram and Ayodhya

In Hinduism, Lord Rama is considered to be Lord Vishnu’s seventh avatar (incarnation).

He is a protagonist in the Hindu epic Ramayana, which describes his life and struggles.

Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya, which is why it is a popular Hindu pilgrimage destination.

The well-known Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which is believed to be the exact location of Lord Rama’s birth, is one of several temples and shrines dedicated to him.

The temple has long been a subject of conflict in Indian politics and has served as the focal point of a protracted battle between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

The recent completion of the temple has renewed interest in Ayodhya and its significance in Hindu culture.