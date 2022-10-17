India's Wonder: A glimpse of the upcoming Ram mandir in Ayodhya

2/7

The trust, which was formed on the Supreme Court’s order, has estimated a total cost of Rs 1,800 crore for the construction of the temple. In a meeting that was held in September, the trust also decided to make space for prominent Hindu seers and the main characters from the Ramayana period in the temple complex, according to a report by The Hindu. The construction is expected to conclude by December 2023 and Lord Ram is expected to be seated in the sanctum sanctorum by January 2024.