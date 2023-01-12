Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi will soon woo tourists with its luxurious Tent City, built on the banks of the river Ganga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Tent City in Varanasi, and flag off the world’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas Cruise’ via video conferencing on Friday (13 January).

The Ministry of Culture has organised a “grand curtain-raiser cultural programme ‘Sur Sarita – Symphony of Ganga’ today (12 January) at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor ahead of the cruise launch.

PM @narendramodi will flag off MV Ganga Vilas, world’s longest river cruise, and inaugurate Tent City at Varanasi on 13 January.⁰PM will inaugurate / lay foundation stones for inland waterways projects worth ₹1000 cr. He will also inaugurate Multi Modal Terminal in Haldia.

Let’s take a look at the Tent City and why it will be an attraction for tourists.

What is the Varanasi Tent City?

Developed on a 100-hectare area opposite the ghats of Varanasi near Ramnagar, the Tent City offers a five-star rated comfortable stay to tourists, as per Times of India (TOI).

The tourists will be brought to the Tent City by boats from nearby Ravidas Ghat and Namo Ghat.

The high-end facility that can accommodate 200 people will resemble sand dunes in Jaisalmer and Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, according to ANI.

The Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) officials said the Kashi Tent City boasts of Swiss cottages, divided into three categories — Ganga Darshan Villas, premium tents and super deluxe tents.

Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to virtually inaugurate the Kashi tent city, developed on the lines of the one at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, on January 13.#Varanasi #TentCity #ArthGanga #NamamiGange#RethinkTourism pic.twitter.com/3MXb8YgAfx — Namami Gange (@cleanganganmcg) January 11, 2023

Those staying in these tents can also take advantage of facilities to visit Vishwanath Dham and other sites in Varanasi.

Abhishek Goyal, vice-chairman of the VDA told TOI that the city will have 600 cottages and the bookings for them have already begun.

The tourists staying here will also have the opportunity to witness as well as perform the morning Ganga Aarti.

The tent city would also be equipped with gaming and spa zones amid other amenities.

“Besides the reception area, we will have gaming zones, area, restaurants, conference sites, spa and yoga centres, library, art galleries, water sports, cultural and other sports activities. The high-end Ganga Darshan Villas will not only be river facing but it will also have a private beach, plunge pool, hall and many additional facilities,” Goyal told TOI.

For the 900-square feet Ganga Darshan Villas, people will have to shell out Rs 20,000 per person for one night and two days. The AC tents will have king-size beds, a hall and other facilities such as a Rajwadi sofa set, dining table, study table with lamp, and dressing table.

Amenities like a mini fridge, TV, geyser, room heater, wardrobe and safety lockers will also be available in these luxurious cottages, IANS report said.

Premium tents and Super Deluxe tents, both measuring 500 square feet, can be booked for Rs 14,000 and 12,000, respectively.

Non-vegetarian food and alcohol will not be allowed in the Tent City, as per the Hindi-daily Amar Ujala report.

Push for local products

As per ANI, the Tent City “will be a new chapter in the confluence of religion, spirituality and culture”.

It will also promote products from eastern Uttar Pradesh including Banarasi handicrafts.

Equipped with Swiss cottages, broadly of three categories—Ganga Darshan Villas, premium tents and super deluxe tents, it is one more step towards unlocking the true potential of tourism in #Varanasi.#TentCity #ArthGanga #NamamiGange pic.twitter.com/rqkfelYjif — Namami Gange (@cleanganganmcg) January 11, 2023

Himanshu Agarwal, partner of Lallu G and Sons, which is tasked with setting up the Tent City, said that all tents would be decorated with handicrafts and products from around Kashi including a replica of the famous Banarasi saree.

Built by the VDA in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the Tent City will be in service from October to June every year and will be taken down for three months during the monsoon season when the water level rises.

The security of the tourists in the Tent City will also be ensured and a temporary police outpost will be set up for round-the-clock monitoring, TOI reported.

“Construction of the Tent City has reached its final phase. Hence, efforts are being made to ensure proper security and safety to tourists,” Kaushal Raj Sharma, divisional commissioner, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Boost in tourism

Varanasi has seen an uptick in tourism since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, says the central government.

The Tent City was conceptualised in order to cater to this influx of tourists.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government, more than seven crore tourists visited Varanasi in 2022.

Rahul Mehta, president of the Tourist Welfare Association, Varanasi, said the Tent City is expected to bring relief to the tourists who struggle to find accommodation during the peak season, Hindustan Times reported.

