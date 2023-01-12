Inside MV Ganga Vilas, the luxury ship that will sail the world’s longest river cruise

2/5

MV Ganga Vilas will sail from Varanasi and cover 3,200 kilometres in 51 days. It will end its journey in Assam’s Dibrugarh, where it will reach after travelling to Bangladesh and traversing across 27 river systems. It will sail across three big rivers, Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra. Along the way, it will stop at 50 tourist destinations which include World Heritage Sites, national parks, and river ghats. Some big cities it will dock at include Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. Passengers will also get a chance to see Sunderbans famous for Royal Bengal Tigers and Kaziranga National Park, known for the one-horned rhino. Image Courtesy: @cleanganganmcg/Twitter