Why have anti-migrant protests surged in the UK?

The United Kingdom is seeing a rise in anti-migrant protests, especially by far-right groups.

Last Saturday (18 February), demonstrators of anti-immigration groups gathered outside Holiday Inn, a hotel in South Yorkshire’s Rotherham, which is housing over 100 asylum seekers. Counter-protests were held by pro-immigration groups.

As per The Independent, anti-immigrant protesters clashed with the police outside the hotel. Earlier, the organisers of the protest had leafleted the area, announcing: “We say no to illegal immigration.”

The Guardian reported that hundreds of Dunstable residents participated in a public meeting last week to raise concerns about the asylum seekers arriving at a popular hotel.

On 10 February, around 15 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested following violent clashes outside a hotel accommodating asylum seekers in Knowsley, Merseyside.

Why are such anti-migrant protests increasing in Britain? We explain.

Rise in immigration

The UK reported a record high of 5,04,000 net migration in the 12 months ending in June 2022, as per the official data.

An estimated 1.1 million long-term immigrants came to the UK over that period, out of which 7,04,000 were from outside the European Union (EU).

The data also showed that the number of people applying for asylum was the highest for nearly two decades, at 72,027, in that period, The Guardian reported.

The number of migrants and asylum-seekers entering the UK illegally – via the English Channel in small boats – has also seen a sharp increase in the recent past, as per Al Jazeera.

Over 45,000 people reached the country via that route in 2022; while this year, 3,300 people have arrived so far, official statistics show.

As per The Times newspaper report in early February, Indians are the third-largest group of migrants arriving in the UK via the English Channel this year, after Afghans and Syrians.

UK government’s stance on illegal immigration

Britain has stressed on the need to tackle illegal immigration. To prevent people from travelling to the UK through “illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods”, the Rishi Sunak government is planning to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, as per a BBC report.

The government is also mulling withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to check illegal immigration.

Last November, Home Secretary Suella Braverman had stirred a row after describing migrants crossing the English Channel as “the invasion of our southern coast”.

Increase in anti-migrant activity

As migration has ramped up in the UK recently, so have protests and rhetoric against it.

Many of these asylum seekers are being settled in some of the poorest areas of the country which has also fuelled the concerns of the residents, noted UnHerd.

In Rotherham, anti-migrant protests were promoted by far-right bloggers dubbed “migrant hunters” who were also present at the site, as per Huck Magazine.

Hope Not Hate, the organisation that tracks far-right activity, said these self-proclaimed “migrant hunters” visited hotels accommodating asylum seekers 253 times last year, a 102 per cent increase from 2021.

The UK-based advocacy group also said these anti-immigrants posed as journalists to get near the hotels housing asylum seekers, where they then abused and harassed residents and staff, The Independent reported.

Last October, an attacker, inspired by far-right ideology, firebombed a migrant centre in the Channel port of Dover.

What are anti-immigrants saying?

Those gathered in Dunstable town’s historic Priory church on 16 February claimed asylum seekers take too much space on pavements, book many dentist appointments and use money that would otherwise be spent on free TV licences for the elderly, reported The Guardian.

“We don’t know who they are, we don’t know where they come from. They’re not running away from anything,” a resident said then.

As per The Guardian, another resident also alleged that asylum seekers were sexually harassing young girls in the town. Dismissing the claim, Conservative MP for South-west Bedfordshire, Andrew Selous, said asylum seekers had not moved into the area at the time of the claims.

Patriotic Alternative, which The Independent says is the UK’s most active far-right group, has upped the ante against immigration in recent months.

Patriotic Alternative activist Wesley Russell, who attended the meeting in Dunstable, called asylum seekers “illegal immigrants” who should be forced to buy tickets back to their home countries, reported The Guardian.

The group’s banner, “End the invasion. Stop immigration”, was also seen during the Rotherham protests.

Asylum seekers and pro-immigrants speak up

Asylum seekers have expressed fear about their safety following protests by anti-migrant groups.

Speaking to The Guardian, an asylum seeker staying at the hotel in Dunstable, said, “We are in a dangerous situation. We are at risk and are scared to go outside the hotel. Everyone is in stress. Staff at the hotel said they can protect us inside but not outside. Some of my friends are planning to go to London and be homeless there because we will have more freedom and be safer than we are here.”

On the rise in such protests, Nick Lowles, chief executive of Hope Not Hate, told Huck Magazine: “What we’re seeing is various far-right groups latching onto local issues and inflaming tensions in different communities. Some of these protests have been locally driven, others explicitly organised by far-right groups.”

Clare Moseley, the founder of the charity Care4Calais who witnessed the riots in Knowsley, has hit out at the government for not taking adequate measures to protect asylum seekers.

She told The Guardian: “Not having documents makes you vulnerable and makes it difficult to stand up for yourself. Intimidating asylum seekers is an act of pure cowardice. We need a government that shows leadership and protects the vulnerable rather than empowering bullies by using damaging and divisive rhetoric.”

With inputs from agencies

