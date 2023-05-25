Trimbakeshwar Temple Row in Maharashtra: The communal tension over a ritual explained

The controversy around a years-old incense ceremony has dominated news coverage of the Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra for all of last week.

On Saturday, a group of persons who were members of the Muslim community allegedly attempted to force their way into the Shiva temple through the main door, according to media reports. The incident has heightened anxiety in the neighbourhood, and the Brahman Mahasabha has called for a thorough investigation.

Let’s take a closer look at the controversy.

What actually happened?

More than 25–30 people participated in a religious procession led by the town’s Muslim community on 13 May, Saturday evening.

When the procession arrived at the Trimbakeshwar temple, a few young people sought to follow tradition by stopping at the north door of the temple and standing on the inside stairs to scatter the incense (dhoop) in the general direction of the god, according to The Quint.

The security officers stationed there, however, halted them and forbade them from ascending the steps. A notice board at the entrance of the temple says that non-Muslims cannot enter its premises.

2 days back some MusIims were trying to enter Trimbakeshwar temple Nasik, Maharashtra.

Security personnel did not let them in, FIR registered against 4 by MH police & an SIT was formed for further enquiry.. This is the real footage! pic.twitter.com/3KGiSbD3nY — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 17, 2023

Inspector General of Police BG Shekhar told ANI, “On 13 May at around 9:45 pm a group of six to seven people allegedly tried to enter the north gate of the Trimbakeshwar temple. Security guards of the temple stopped the persons.” According to the official, once their plea was refused, the group left the area.

Notably, for Hindus, the ancient Shiva temple, where the Jyotirlinga is revered, is an important place of pilgrimage. On a hill not far from the temple, the Godavari River originates.

What’s the ritual?

Muslims make up a small minority in Trimbak, the city in the Nashik district of Maharashtra.

As part of an annual ceremony honouring Pir Gulab Shah, a group from the community takes out a procession that ends at the Gulab Shah dargah after going throughout the town, reported The Quint. A stop is made at the Trimbakeshwar temple during the procession through the town so that dhoop or loban can be offered to the deity from the outside steps.

The locals claim that this ritual has been performed for many years without incident up until this year.

Why it has turned into a controversy?

A First Information Report was filed against four people under Indian Penal Code section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion) after the local police received a complaint from Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust, citing provisions in its trust constitution.

The accused identified as Aqeel Yusuf Sayyed, Salman Aqeel Sayyed, Matin Raju Sayyed, and Salim Bakshu Sayyed were then taken into custody, according to Outlook.

Additionally, sensationalised videos of the procession were shared on social media and accusations that Muslims had attempted to forcibly enter the temple’s grounds with a chaddar proliferated.

Following this, caste organisations like the Brahmin Mahasangh and other Hindutva groups got engaged, giving the situation a communal spin.

Members of numerous Hindutva groups, including the Hindu Mahasabha, Brahman Mahasangh, Nashik Purohit Sangh, and Trimbakeshwar Purohit Sangh, arrived in Trimbak town on 17 May.

They “purified” the temple grounds with ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) and rose water before performing an aarti. In addition, they shouted slogans like “Hindu Dharma Ki Jay,” and “Har Har Mahadev.”

On 16 May, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a Special Investigation Team investigation into the incident and said that an officer of the additional director general (ADG) rank will head the SIT.

“The SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. A group representing certain community had entered the temple,” the Deputy CM said in the statement.

As I said yesterday, anyone who tries to disturb the law and order situation in Maharashtra will not be spared !

These are deliberate attempts and it will not be tolerated at all.

Our Police were and are on alert mode 24×7 !#Maharashtra #Trimbakeshwar https://t.co/r6ZezVyfKh pic.twitter.com/TW3GmEMHxV — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 16, 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also spoke on the incident and said, “It’s the responsibility of the administration to maintain law and order but people must also cooperate. People from every community must come forward and maintain peace.”

#WATCH | It’s the responsibility of the administration to maintain law and order but people must also cooperate. People from every community must come forward and maintain peace: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on an incident at Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar temple https://t.co/gEqTBO93Aw pic.twitter.com/NjxHITlxec — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

What are political figures saying?

One of the procession’s organisers, Mateen Sayyad, told reporters that if the villagers complain, they will stop presenting incense to the deity going forward.

“The procession was taken around the village. On the way back, we (symbolically) offer incense to the deity. It’s out of reverence towards the deity. We have reverence towards Trimbakeshwar. One person from the procession goes ahead to offer incense. That’s all. None of us tried to enter the temple. Rumours were spread about us. We only requested to let us stand so that we could offer incense. The rumour that is being spread about us, sends the wrong signal in society. Hence, it should be stopped,” Sayyad said.

Raj Thackeray, the leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, stated on Saturday that Nashik, Maharashtra, locals must make a decision regarding the Trimbakeshwar Temple issue.

“The issue at Trimbakeshwar is of the local residents and they must take a decision. Outsiders must not intervene. If a tradition is on for years, then it is not right to stop it. Is our religion so weak that it will lose its purity and divinity if someone from another religion enters a temple,” MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, according to PTI.

“There are many temples and mosques in the country where there is mutual understanding among people (of different faiths). (In Mumbai), constables from Mahim police station offer ‘chaddar’ at Mahim Dargah. On the other hand, in some of our temples only people of a particular caste are allowed,” he added, the news agency reported.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) charged that the BJP was attempting to establish a “laboratory of riots” in Maharashtra. An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana suggested that they may be trying to win elections by dividing society.

According to the editorial, religious and social conflicts have been present in the state ever since the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis combination took office.

With inputs from agencies

